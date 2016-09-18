Ace the Competition with Affordable Press Release Distribution Service - Ace Press Release

The role of press releases in the marketing mix has become an even more important component in branding and promotion.

The role of press releases in the marketing mix has become an even more important component in branding and promotion. It can effectively provide the desired support when needed for the implementation of various programs including marketing, new product launches, line extensions, new wires, expanded distribution channels, and social media.



Regardless of an organization's market position, Press Releases should be effectively utilized. To set the record straight, it isn't something that just happens once you start advertising.



For some new startups or SMBs, there usually isn't enough funding with large budgets allocated for advertising, press releases, social media, and sales promotion, etc. An effective alternative is a combination of trade advertising, press releases, and social media.



Press releasess also helps to educate the market and support your advertising, and sales force. When the information is picked up by media outlets, press releases become something the media is saying about your product, service or organization. Unless the press coverage is negative, it can be viewed as an implied endorsement. The usual response from most people is if the brand isn't share worthy, the reporter wouldn't be writing about it.



When it comes to budgets, effective press releases distribution does not have to cost a small fortune. Ace offers an excellent and affordable press release distribution service with targeted distribution to 200 plus news outlets, partner sites, syndicated social media, and AP, The affordable press release distribution service for only $29.95. Clients also receive press release stats on distribution and performance.



