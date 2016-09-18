LOCALLY EPIC to Launch Lets Keep It Local Initiative

Deals On The GOGO, a Greenville SC, based Real Time Mobile Marketing Company, recently rebranded to Locally Epic and unveiled a redesigned website and mobile app.

(firmenpresse) - Deals On The GOGO, a Greenville SC, based Real Time Mobile Marketing Company, recently rebranded to Locally Epic and unveiled a redesigned website and mobile app. Deals On The GOGO just finished its first full Market Launch. Prior to the Upstate South Carolina launch they decided the time was right to make the change.



"We have been working on the rebrand for several months and have just finalized the migration to our new brand," said Michele Minor the CIO of LOCALLY EPIC. "The brand change and creative redesign gives us a fresh look which showcases our ability to connect consumers and businesses at the right time and place."



LOCALLY EPIC will be launching an Upstate South Carolina "Let's Keep It Local" initiative through various Chamber and other partnerships this fall. "Consumers are preparing to spend in record numbers this coming holiday season. We believe with the right offer at the right time we can drive consumers to our local business partners rather than losing customers to online stores," added Dave Ropes, CMO of Locally Epic. "The world's most successful Brands and Small Business need to put the consumer experience on the mobile platform at the center of their enterprise. LOCALLY EPIC provides a singular, unified platform for managing marketing and advertising in real time connecting with consumers across all mobile touchpoints and experiences.



Branding  As LOCALLY EPIC moves into a significant growth period, the bold look is part of a transformation to increase awareness, appeal to new markets and broaden its reach.



Logo  As shown above, the first component of the new brand identity is the revision of the logo, which conveys the company's strong, unique value proposition.



Website/APP  The new design of the LOCALLY EPIC website, website app and mobile app, incorporates the look and feel of the new brand allowing businesses to Engage, Acquire and Retain customers, Now.



"In today's mobile society Brands face a new paradigm for engaging mobile consumers. They lack tools to truly know, understand and communicate with the consumer one-on-one in a hyper-local setting, let alone on a global mobile scale. LOCALLY EPIC is changing that," said Chase Michaels Founder and CEO of Locally Epic.





About LOCALLY EPIC



Based in Greenville SC, LOCALLY EPIC, is a Mobile business to business and business to consumer software company specializing in time, space and message deployment with real-time aspects of engagement, implementation, customer loyalty and consumer acquisition metrics.



