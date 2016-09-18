Statement by Minister Qualtrough on the Closing of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games

(firmenpresse) - RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/18/16 -- As the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games draw to a close this evening, and our athletes enter the stadium with Aurelie Rivard (St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC) proudly carrying our flag, I join more than 35 million Canadians in congratulating all the members of Team Canada on their accomplishments and contributions to sport.
Over the past 11 days, Team Canada has personified the Paralympic values of courage, determination, inspiration and equality. They have represented Canada with integrity and passion. They have shown us unforgettable moments of perseverance and triumph.
Every athlete who qualified for the Canadian Paralympic Team did so with some help. Our Government is proud to support our Paralympic athletes, and we stand with their coaches, support staff, families, friends and communities to help them on their journey.
On behalf of all Canadians, I congratulate Team Canada on an outstanding Paralympic Games.
Contacts:
Ashley Michnowski
Press Secretary
Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough
Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities
613-697-8016
More information:
http://www.pch.gc.ca
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage
Stadt: RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
