4FastPlumber Shows Customer Appreciation & Launches A Statewide Service Discount

4FastPlumber, LLC, a Virginia-based plumbing company, has announced a $12.00 discount on any service call. This offer is only valid within the company's standard service areas.

(firmenpresse) - 4FastPlumber, LLC is a highly reputable plumbing company that serves the greater Virginia area. Headquartered in Woodbridge, the company has a huge client base and enjoys impressive customer reviews due to its superior service delivery and excellent customer care both in its home state and abroad. Claiming over 20 years of plumbing experience, 4FastPlumber is accredited and certified as a Licensed Master Plumber and also as a Licensed Master Gas Fitter.



4FastPlumber was founded by its current Master Plumber/President, Mr. Michael Orehowsky Jr., in Woodbridge, Virginia several years ago. The family owned and operated company offers a huge variety of plumbing services to residential and commercial clients in the greater Virginia region. Backed by a dedicated team of professional plumbers, Mr. Michael Orehowsky Jr. heads the company's day-to-day operations with the assistance of Ms. Susan Orehowsky, the company's Director of Operations. The company offers the following services, among others, according to its website: home remodeling/renovation services, HVAC installations and services, gas line services, sewer services, and 24-hour emergency plumbing services. With a second office in Alexandria , the company serves an extensive geographical region that includes Springfield, Vienna, McLean, Arlington, and Fairfax.



4FastPlumber launched the $12 off service call discount to encourage both new and old clients to call and book its services through its interactive customer care center. The company is already experiencing a surge in its workload. Insightfully, the company has already implemented all the necessary operational reinforcements, such as enhancing its workforce and reinforcing its operational infrastructure, in a bid to cope with the increasing service load. According to the company's website, clients cannot combine this discount with other company offers. The discount is not eligible to clients living outside its standard service areas. This discount is both a promotional tactic and an appreciatory gesture by the innovative company. More details can be found at http://4fastplumber.com





4FastPlumber has introduced many innovative, customer-oriented products over the years. For instance, the company provides free cost estimation consultation sessions to its clients for any plumbing projects. Also, the company offers 24-hour services and value-rate pricing to all its platinum service clients. Finally, 4FastPlumber has a very clear, customer-friendly online privacy policy that is specially crafted to ensure the privacy of its clients and any other visitors to its website.



All these progressive business practices have not gone unnoticed in the competitive plumbing industry. They have earned this company numerous awards from industry analysts and reviewers. For instance, 4FastPlumber has won the prestigious Super Service Award (SSA) from Angie's List for two consecutive years for maintaining an excellent service provision record. The company has managed to score an A+ rating on a BBB scale of A+ to F. Finally, 4FastPlumber has a 4.39/5 rating on HomeAdvsior based on 98 verified ratings and reviews.



All these awards and ratings are usually based on online customer reviews and ratings. These incredible achievements indicate that this company has had an outpouring of positive reviews from contented customers since it was founded. According to the BBB website, no customer has ever filed a negative complaint with the BBB regarding 4FastPlumber since its inception.



Contact:

4FastPlumber, LLC

Address: 6309 7th St, Alexandria VA, 22312

Phone: (571) 499-0708

Website: http://4fastplumber.com





