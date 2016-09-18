Anaheim ACO Cornhole Major American Sports Center Competition Announced

ACO will be hosting its next major between 22 - 24 September in Anaheim, California at the American Sports Center. There is a $2,500 guaranteed purse available for winners at the event.

(firmenpresse) - The Anaheim Major for ACO, the American Cornhole Organization, has been announced for September 22 - 24. The guaranteed purse is $2,500, and the best players in the Southern California area will pit their skills against each other in a variety of events. These include the Slyder Cup, competitions for seniors, women, juniors, and the main ACO world singles title event.



More information can be found on the American Cornhole Organization website at: http://americancornhole.com/seasonxii-major2.



Cornhole is a similar game to horseshoes, except players use wooden boxes called cornhole platforms and corn bags instead of the traditional horseshoes and stakes. When competing, the participants take turns throwing their corn bags towards the platform, and the first contestant to reach 21 points wins the match. A corn bag in the hole nets three points, while one on the platform is worth one.



It provides excitement for the fans because the lead in each showdown can change frequently before the ultimate winner is decided. The prizes offered in Anaheim include $1,500 for the ACO World Singles title and a guaranteed $1,000 purse for the ACO World Doubles champions. In addition to this, the World Singles competition will have a cash payout to the top 16 players, while the World Doubles will have a cash payout for the top four teams.



The cash prizes are made available by Cornrox by Vibes Audio, which offers Bluetooth sound systems in the boards allowing players to pitch to their favorite songs.



The tournament will be held at American Sports Center, America's largest indoor court facility. Fans looking to attend the event can also benefit from local amenities like Disneyland, local craft alcohol spots and a wide range of food options.



Frank Geers of the American Cornhole Organization said: "California is becoming a real hot spot for the sport of cornhole and we are pumped to be part of this phenomenal experience."





Full details of the upcoming major can be found on the ACO [website](http://www.AmericanCornhole.com), which also has videos, photos and news and media coverage to get interested parties ready for the event.





