QuintessenceLabs Recognized as Quantum Cybersecurity Pioneer

Australian Prime Minister Turnbull Singles Out Company in SINET61 Address

(firmenpresse) - CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/18/16 -- As one of Australia's premier cybersecurity companies, several representatives of QuintessenceLabs were in attendance at the SINET 61 global cybersecurity event in Sydney on September 13th when they were delighted to hear the company singled out by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in his introductory video address to the event.

"Our Cyber Security Growth Centre, co-chaired by Data 61's Adrian Turner, will create the right environment for cybersecurity innovation to flourish and benefit everyone," said the Prime Minister who was 4,759 kilometers away at the Pacific Islands Forum on Pohnpei in Micronesia. "Australian companies are thriving. Nuix, Bugcrowd, Quintessence and Strata Key are examples to be proud of and we want more to follow in their footsteps."

"We were honored to be mentioned in the Prime Minister's address," said Vikram Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder of QuintessenceLabs, on hand to participate in a panel discussion later that day. "But more important than the acknowledgement of QuintessenceLabs or any one company is the recognition by the PM that cybersecurity is one of the great challenges faced by both the public and private sectors today."

Sharma's appearance on the "Aussie Success Stories" panel was only his first appearance at a SINET event last week. As CEO of a Canberra-based company with a branch office in Silicon Valley, he was also able to share his informed perspective on "Why Are Some Australian Based Early Stage Companies Moving to the United States," the topic of the discussion at his second panel appearance at the SINET Global Investor Series in Melbourne on the 15th.

"It is so important that organizations like SINET offers forums such as SINET61 and the Global Investor Series," said Sharma. "These events enable us to show forward-thinking people that quantum cybersecurity technologies are effective in addressing some of today's critical data security issues, and shielding against the increasingly sophisticated threats."

QuintessenceLabs TSF is a highly secure platform, incorporating the security of a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 hardware security module with advanced key and policy management, and a high-speed true random number generator from a quantum source, delivering the strongest foundation for encryption and data security. The TSF works seamlessly with most encryption products, making implementation of security deployments easy and cost-effective. TSF is one of the innovative solutions that SINET believes may help secure the many countries' and businesses' critical infrastructure.

SINET is an organization focused on advancing cybersecurity innovation through public-private collaboration.

For more information on QuintessenceLabs or its Trusted Security Foundation, visit , or follow the company on Twitter at .

QuintessenceLabs is a global leader in quantum security. At the forefront of the commercial development of quantum security solutions, we deliver unique solutions integrating high-value cybersecurity with advances in quantum technology. These include the world's fastest true random number generator; advanced key and policy manager and integrated encryption solutions for on premise or in-cloud implementations.

SINET is a super-connector that accelerates Cybersecurity innovation into the global marketplace by providing trusted platforms for the business of Cyber to take place between investors, entrepreneurs and industry and government buyers. SINET events, membership program and strategic advisory services have delivered unsurpassed value within the ecosystem of the entrepreneur, from academia, science, private industry, investment banking, system integration, policy, innovators, and venture capital to the Federal Government and its civilian, military and intelligence agencies.

