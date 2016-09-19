Ecode Networks launches SDN Training and Certification Course

Certification based on ONF-Certified SDN Professional Program to meet the growing demand for Software Defined skills amongst Network Professionals

(firmenpresse) - Ecode Networks, a leading provider of intelligent management and orchestration solutions for Software Defined Networks (SDN), Network Feature Virtualization (NFV) and traditional networks has today announced the launch of its SDN Training & Certification course. Ecode, an Open Networking Foundation-approved training partner will provide academic and industry professionals with ONF-approved SDN Courseware.



The ONF-Certified SDN Training Program , created by the non-profit Open Networking Foundation, offers an introductory course for networking professionals, to expand their knowledge in the arena of Software Defined Networking (SDN). From conceptual level knowledge for beginners to advanced technical skills for networking professionals working in SDN development and deployment, the program caters a wide range of audience. With the options of online or in-person training sessions with qualified trainers, self-study curriculum and hands on exposure, the program is carefully designed to meet professional requirements for SDN development. With a mission to foster the adoption of open SDN, Ecode has become an ONF-approved training partner to deliver a vendor-neutral certification that SDN practitioners have a functional working knowledge of SDN principles.



SDN is already getting into the mainstream and our customers are facing lack of SD-skills in market to deploy and manage these next-gen networks. We are expecting a growing demand of SD-skills in the near future. Ecode, as an ONF-approved training partner, delivers the high quality SDN certification training programs needed to meet the growing need of network professionals and industry. said Nimit Shishodia, founder and CEO of ECODE Networks. With the SDN qualifications, we are expecting the resources to work on LIVE projects with us.



With several flavors of SDN solutions being offered by various vendors, the launch of certification program will enable the participants a chance to advance their networking career with industry recognized conceptual validation of SDN fundamentals, states Dr. Krishna Chandramouli, VP (R & D) and SDN Trainer at Ecode Networks. He furthermore, adds that the Ecode program will be delivered by the reputed academics with proven track-record on delivering high quality instructions for a diversified range of audience and expects to meet the highest-standards set forth by ONF.





As a prerequisite for this program, the candidates should possess a basic level of networking knowledge and experience in the industry to be able to identify the limitations of legacy networking infrastructure.

Certification exams can be taken online (webcam proctored) or with training providers who offer SDN training. Individuals wanting to take the exam can contract directly with ONF Approved SDN Training & Exam Providers .



ONF Certified Professional Program certifications address the vendor-neutral baseline of SDN knowledge, skills, and abilities that form the foundation of a successful engineering career in todays increasingly software-defined networks, regardless of the software and hardware used in the SDN architecture,, said Rick Bauer, interim executive director of the Open Networking Foundation. Certification provides independent validation of skills for those wishing to gain advancement in Software Defined Networking environments  both in development and deployment.



About ECODE



ECODE Networks, an ONF member is a provider of SDN/NFV Management and Orchestration solutions. Abstracting the traditional network functions and bridging with the new Software Defined Network, Ecode is helping customers to migrate to next-generation of Networks. From Centralized SDN control to distributed NFV and Traditional elements, our orchestration engine gives an end to end provisioning solution. With a focus on the telecom providers and large scale enterprises, we are helping our customers to automate the larger scale deployments and manage them. Ecode is also an authorized training provider for ONF-SDN Certification program, fostering the adaption.



