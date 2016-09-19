24Hour.Delivery  On Demand, Instant Delivery App & Website Unveils Its Presence

24 allows customers to place an order and have it delivered 24/7/365
(firmenpresse) - London, UK - The UK startup, 24Hour.Delivery has launched a new mobile app & website that will allows customers to place an order for food, alcohol, groceries, flowers, and much more. The customers purchases are delivered right to their doorstep, usually in less than 30 minutes. The service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 24Hour.Delivery will be available later this year, with it comes apps for both iOS and Android. The first customers will receive a £10 credit off of their initial purchase. More information and the app details are available at www.24Hour.Delivery
We realized that most businesses in London and the rest of the world arent designed to accommodate the modern lifestyle. People are working at all hours and need food, beverages, groceries and more at hours that were previously unheard of. Thats where 24 can help to fill those needs without the customer running around the city in the middle of the night or day. Michael Dash, 24Hour.Delivery
Unlike similar food delivery apps, 24 will provide customers with 24-hour access to food and alcohol from some of Londons finest restaurants. There are also plans in place to deliver groceries, laundry, even electronics, 24 hours a day. 24 represents a revolution in customer service, letting the customer choose the time and place that they would like to have their items delivered.
24 puts the customer in total control. If someone needs butter, bread, beer, and a curry at 4 am on a Sunday, we will deliver it. To so many Londoners, 4 am is the middle of the day and they deserve to feel that they are able to get what they need. - Michael Dash, 24Hour.Delivery
24Hour.Delivery is a UK start-up that is shifting the paradigm on delivery services in London. By providing 24 hour per day, 7 days per week, 365 days per year service, 24Hour.Delivery, through their mobile app, 24, is placing the customer in control of the services that they receive and more importantly exactly when.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Michael Dash PR Head at 020 3868 5054 or email at pr(at)24hour.delivery
Contact:
Michael Dash, PR Head
Telephone: 020 3868 5054
Email: pr(at)24hour.delivery
Website: www.24hour.delivery
