24Hour.Delivery  On Demand, Instant Delivery App & Website Unveils Its Presence

24 allows customers to place an order and have it delivered 24/7/365

(firmenpresse) - London, UK - The UK startup, 24Hour.Delivery has launched a new mobile app & website that will allows customers to place an order for food, alcohol, groceries, flowers, and much more. The customers purchases are delivered right to their doorstep, usually in less than 30 minutes. The service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 24Hour.Delivery will be available later this year, with it comes apps for both iOS and Android. The first customers will receive a £10 credit off of their initial purchase. More information and the app details are available at www.24Hour.Delivery

We realized that most businesses in London and the rest of the world arent designed to accommodate the modern lifestyle. People are working at all hours and need food, beverages, groceries and more at hours that were previously unheard of. Thats where 24 can help to fill those needs without the customer running around the city in the middle of the night or day.  Michael Dash, 24Hour.Delivery

Unlike similar food delivery apps, 24 will provide customers with 24-hour access to food and alcohol from some of Londons finest restaurants. There are also plans in place to deliver groceries, laundry, even electronics, 24 hours a day. 24 represents a revolution in customer service, letting the customer choose the time and place that they would like to have their items delivered.

24 puts the customer in total control. If someone needs butter, bread, beer, and a curry at 4 am on a Sunday, we will deliver it. To so many Londoners, 4 am is the middle of the day and they deserve to feel that they are able to get what they need. - Michael Dash, 24Hour.Delivery

24Hour.Delivery is a UK start-up that is shifting the paradigm on delivery services in London. By providing 24 hour per day, 7 days per week, 365 days per year service, 24Hour.Delivery, through their mobile app, 24, is placing the customer in control of the services that they receive and more importantly exactly when.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Michael Dash  PR Head at 020 3868 5054 or email at pr(at)24hour.delivery

Contact:
Michael Dash, PR Head
Telephone: 020 3868 5054
Email: pr(at)24hour.delivery
Website: www.24hour.delivery



http://www.24hour.delivery



Date: 09/19/2016 - 07:08
Firma: 24Hour Delivery

