       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Event Tech Live 2016 announces SXSW Chief Innovation Officer as Keynote Speaker

Event Tech Live Europes only show dedicated to event technology  has announced that Scott Wilcox, Chief Innovation Officer for the legendary South By Southwest ® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals will deliver the keynote session at this years event on the 9th of November in London.

ID: 495406
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - London, UK - Event Tech Live Europes only show dedicated to event technology  has announced that Scott Wilcox, Chief Innovation Officer for the legendary South By Southwest ® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals will deliver the keynote session at this years event on the 9th of November in London.

Previewing the session, Event Tech Lives organisers have revealed that Scott will discuss whats next for mobile event technology and how event technologists can tap into app engagement to optimise their events.

The session will explore the intelligent app, a highly evolved platform thats continuously learning and delivering value through the use of a recommendation engine for an advanced layer of personalisation. Designed to provide highly curated experiences, this new generation of event app gathers insight from attendee preferences, activities, and location to craft event experiences that meet the personalised needs of each and every attendee.

Held every March in Austin, Texas, SXSW is one of the largest events of its kind in the world featuring a conference that covers a variety of topics through the lens of tech and culture, along with interactive, film, music, and comedy festivals... Scott creates and guides the technical strategy and infrastructure necessary for producing this world renowned festival.

With over 20 years of work under his belt for SXSW LLC, Scott leads the company as its innovator in custom software development, live video production, content licensing, network design, RFID, digital communications, Wi-Fi, and mobile apps.

In 2011, Scott created the SXSW Eco Conference, an event for business leaders to advance solutions that drive social, economic and environmental change that will take place this year in Austin, Texas from 10-12 October. In 2012 Scott also cofounded RightRound, a technology company that specialises in temporary internet connectivity, high-density WiFi, and streaming for conferences, festivals and corporate meetings.



This is a unique opportunity to hear from one of the world's leading technology officers. Register today to make sure you dont miss this exclusive keynote session at Event Tech Live 2016.

Event Tech Live will take place at The Old Truman Brewery, London on 9th November 2016. To register free visit www.eventtechlive.com

Picture Caption:

Scott Wilcox, Chief Innovation Officer for South By Southwest ® (SXSW®)

About SXSW Boilerplate:

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film and music industries. The event, an essential destination for global professionals, features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2017 will take place March 10-19, 2017.

Note to Editors:

Event Tech Live is Europes first dedicated exhibition and conference for event professionals with an interest in technology and will take place at the Old Truman Brewery, London on November 9th 2016. Now in its third year the event promises a creative, fresh format that will include live tech demos, immersive educational content and expert Q&A sessions. Attendees will be able to interact and engage with leading tech providers, giving them a hands-on opportunity to research new services.

Contact:
Adam Parry
AMP Events Ltd
Tel: 0044 (0) 161 3931 999
Email: hello(at)eventtechlive.com



More information:
http://www.eventtechlive.com/index/registration



Keywords (optional):

event-tech-live-2016,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/19/2016 - 07:35
Language: English
News-ID 495406
Character count: 4081
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: AMP Events Ltd

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 67

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.516
Registriert Heute: 5
Registriert Gestern: 8
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 249


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z