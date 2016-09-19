Event Tech Live 2016 announces SXSW Chief Innovation Officer as Keynote Speaker

Event Tech Live Europes only show dedicated to event technology  has announced that Scott Wilcox, Chief Innovation Officer for the legendary South By Southwest ® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals will deliver the keynote session at this years event on the 9th of November in London.

Previewing the session, Event Tech Lives organisers have revealed that Scott will discuss whats next for mobile event technology and how event technologists can tap into app engagement to optimise their events.



The session will explore the intelligent app, a highly evolved platform thats continuously learning and delivering value through the use of a recommendation engine for an advanced layer of personalisation. Designed to provide highly curated experiences, this new generation of event app gathers insight from attendee preferences, activities, and location to craft event experiences that meet the personalised needs of each and every attendee.



Held every March in Austin, Texas, SXSW is one of the largest events of its kind in the world featuring a conference that covers a variety of topics through the lens of tech and culture, along with interactive, film, music, and comedy festivals... Scott creates and guides the technical strategy and infrastructure necessary for producing this world renowned festival.



With over 20 years of work under his belt for SXSW LLC, Scott leads the company as its innovator in custom software development, live video production, content licensing, network design, RFID, digital communications, Wi-Fi, and mobile apps.



In 2011, Scott created the SXSW Eco Conference, an event for business leaders to advance solutions that drive social, economic and environmental change that will take place this year in Austin, Texas from 10-12 October. In 2012 Scott also cofounded RightRound, a technology company that specialises in temporary internet connectivity, high-density WiFi, and streaming for conferences, festivals and corporate meetings.





This is a unique opportunity to hear from one of the world's leading technology officers. Register today to make sure you dont miss this exclusive keynote session at Event Tech Live 2016.



Event Tech Live will take place at The Old Truman Brewery, London on 9th November 2016. To register free visit www.eventtechlive.com



About SXSW Boilerplate:



SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film and music industries. The event, an essential destination for global professionals, features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2017 will take place March 10-19, 2017.



