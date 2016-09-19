Important new analysis shows that Novartis' Entresto® is associated with higher relative health-related quality of life scores among HFrEF patients

Important new analysis shows that Novartis' Entresto® is associated with higher

relative health-related quality of life scores among HFrEF patients

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



* New analysis of PARADIGM-HF data shows that among patients who had been

hospitalized for heart failure, those on Entresto reported higher relative

health-related quality of life (HRQL) scores compared to those taking ACE

inhibitor enalapril[1]



* In the overall study population, declines in HRQL scores were associated

with an increased risk of worse outcomes, including CV death or heart

failure hospitalization, a second analysis reported[2]



* Findings further support clinical benefits of Entresto and reinforce the

urgency to treat appropriate patients with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF)



Basel, September 19, 2016 - A new post-hoc analysis demonstrates that the

decline in health-related quality of life (HRQL) scores associated with a heart

failure (HF) hospitalization among patients taking Novartis' Entresto(®)

(sacubitril/valsartan) was lower - approximately 50% less of a decline -

compared to those taking ACE inhibitor enalapril[1]. A second post-hoc analysis

in the overall study population shows an association between decline in HRQL

score and increased risk of cardiovascular (CV) death and HF hospitalization[2].

The findings are based on data from PARADIGM-HF, the largest clinical trial ever

conducted in HF[3], and are being presented at the Heart Failure Society of

America (HFSA)'s 20(th) Annual Scientific Meeting in Orlando.



"Heart failure hospitalizations can significantly decrease a patient's quality

of life and lead to poorer outcomes," said Eldrin F. Lewis, MD, MPH, Associate



Physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Associate Professor of Medicine,

Harvard Medical School. "Heart failure management must focus on strategies to

reduce this decline by better managing symptoms which can lead to

hospitalization. These analyses suggest that sacubitril-valsartan may help

mitigate the impact of heart failure hospitalization on a patient's health-

related quality of life, and make a strong case for it as part of optimal

treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction."



Regardless of treatment, patients experienced a decrease in HRQL following a HF

hospitalization[1]. The first analysis demonstrated that the decline in HRQL

associated with a HF hospitalization among Entresto patients was significantly

less compared to that of patients taking enalapril[1].

* 6,981 patients in PARADIGM-HF completed a Kansas City Cardiomyopathy

Questionnaire (KCCQ) to measure HRQL at baseline and at eight months of

treatment; during those eight months, 305 patients were hospitalized for

HF[1].

* Among patients who had been hospitalized for HF, those on Entresto

experienced lower declines in HRQL (approximately half) compared to those on

enalapril (5.11 point decline vs. 10.77 point decline in KCCQ Clinical

Summary Score (KCCQ-CSS) for Entresto and enalapril, respectively;

p=0.003)[1].



Patients in the PARADIGM-HF study completed a KCCQ at randomization, four

months, eight months and annually[1]. KCCQ is a self-administered HRQL measure

for HF patients, and the clinical summary score of the KCCQ uses a scale from 0

to 100, with higher scores indicating fewer symptoms and physical limitations

associated with HF[4]. In the overall patient population of PARADIGM-HF, at

eight months of treatment, HRQL, as measured by the KCCQ clinical summary score,

declined less in patients treated with Entresto than those patients treated with

enalapril (2.99 point decline vs. 4.63 point decline for Entresto and enalapril,

respectively; least squares mean of the between-group difference 1.64; 95% CI

0.63-2.65; p=0.001)[4].



A second post-hoc analysis examined the association between HRQL and patient

outcomes in the overall patient population, and found that clinically meaningful

worsening in HRQL scores (defined as a >= 5 point decrease in the KCCQ clinical

summary score) after four months of treatment was associated with an increased

risk of worse clinical outcomes, including CV death or HF hospitalization[2].

* 7,155 patients completed a KCCQ at baseline and at four months of

treatment[2].

* Patients with a decline in HRQL, defined by a decrease of at least five

points in the KCCQ clinical summary score at four months, were subsequently

at a 24% higher risk of CV death (p=0.009) or 28% higher risk of HF

hospitalization (p=0.004)[2].



"We have already seen from PARADIGM-HF that Entresto significantly reduces the

risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure hospitalization in heart failure

patients with reduced ejection fraction." said Vasant Narasimhan, Global Head,

Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "This new analysis of the

data demonstrates that Entresto can also help reduce the serious impact on

quality of life associated with heart failure, and further reinforces the

potential of this medicine to improve the outlook for patients living with this

debilitating condition."



About Heart Failure

Heart failure is a debilitating and life-threatening condition, which impacts

over 60 million people worldwide[5]. It is the leading cause of hospitalization

in people over the age of 65[6],[7]. About half of people with heart failure

have HFrEF[8]. Reduced ejection fraction means the heart does not contract with

enough force, so less blood is pumped out[9]. Heart failure presents a major and

growing health-economic burden that currently costs the world economy $108

billion every year[6],[10], which accounts for both direct and indirect costs.



Novartis has established the largest global clinical program in the heart

failure disease area across the pharma industry to date, FortiHFy, comprising

over 40 active or planned clinical studies designed to generate an array of

additional data on symptom reduction, efficacy, quality of life benefits and

real world evidence with Entresto, as well as to extend understanding of heart

failure.



About Entresto

Entresto is a twice-a-day medicine that reduces the strain on the failing heart.

It does this by enhancing the protective neurohormonal systems of the heart (NP

system) while simultaneously suppressing the harmful effects of the overactive

renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS)[11],[12]. Other heart failure

medicines only block the harmful effects of the overactive RAAS[13]. Entresto

contains the neprilysin inhibitor sacubitril and the angiotensin receptor

blocker (ARB) valsartan[11].

In Europe, Entresto is indicated in adult patients for treatment of symptomatic

chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. In the US Entresto is

indicated for the treatment of heart failure (NYHA class II-IV) in patients with

systolic dysfunction[11]. It has been shown to reduce the rate of cardiovascular

death and heart failure hospitalization compared to enalapril, and also to

reduce the rate of all-cause mortality compared to enalapril. Entresto is

usually administered in conjunction with other heart failure therapies, in place

of an ACE inhibitor or other angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB). Approved

indications may vary depending upon the individual country.



Disclaimer

The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified

by words such as "support," "being presented," "can," "lead to," "strategies,"

"suggest," "may," "make a strong case," "potential," "outlook," "growing,"

"planned," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding

potential new indications or labeling for Entresto, or regarding potential

future revenues from Entresto. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and

expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of

these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the

forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that Entresto will be

submitted or approved for any additional indications or labeling in any market,

or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that Entresto will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, management's expectations

regarding Entresto could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties

inherent in research and development, including unexpected clinical trial

results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; unexpected regulatory

actions or delays or government regulation generally; the company's ability to

obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; general

economic and industry conditions; global trends toward health care cost

containment, including ongoing pricing pressures; unexpected safety, quality or

manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's

current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and

does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than

180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



More information:
http://www.novartis.com















