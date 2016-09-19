(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* New analysis of PARADIGM-HF data shows that among patients who had been
hospitalized for heart failure, those on Entresto reported higher relative
health-related quality of life (HRQL) scores compared to those taking ACE
inhibitor enalapril[1]
* In the overall study population, declines in HRQL scores were associated
with an increased risk of worse outcomes, including CV death or heart
failure hospitalization, a second analysis reported[2]
* Findings further support clinical benefits of Entresto and reinforce the
urgency to treat appropriate patients with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF)
Basel, September 19, 2016 - A new post-hoc analysis demonstrates that the
decline in health-related quality of life (HRQL) scores associated with a heart
failure (HF) hospitalization among patients taking Novartis' Entresto(®)
(sacubitril/valsartan) was lower - approximately 50% less of a decline -
compared to those taking ACE inhibitor enalapril[1]. A second post-hoc analysis
in the overall study population shows an association between decline in HRQL
score and increased risk of cardiovascular (CV) death and HF hospitalization[2].
The findings are based on data from PARADIGM-HF, the largest clinical trial ever
conducted in HF[3], and are being presented at the Heart Failure Society of
America (HFSA)'s 20(th) Annual Scientific Meeting in Orlando.
"Heart failure hospitalizations can significantly decrease a patient's quality
of life and lead to poorer outcomes," said Eldrin F. Lewis, MD, MPH, Associate
Physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Associate Professor of Medicine,
Harvard Medical School. "Heart failure management must focus on strategies to
reduce this decline by better managing symptoms which can lead to
hospitalization. These analyses suggest that sacubitril-valsartan may help
mitigate the impact of heart failure hospitalization on a patient's health-
related quality of life, and make a strong case for it as part of optimal
treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction."
Regardless of treatment, patients experienced a decrease in HRQL following a HF
hospitalization[1]. The first analysis demonstrated that the decline in HRQL
associated with a HF hospitalization among Entresto patients was significantly
less compared to that of patients taking enalapril[1].
* 6,981 patients in PARADIGM-HF completed a Kansas City Cardiomyopathy
Questionnaire (KCCQ) to measure HRQL at baseline and at eight months of
treatment; during those eight months, 305 patients were hospitalized for
HF[1].
* Among patients who had been hospitalized for HF, those on Entresto
experienced lower declines in HRQL (approximately half) compared to those on
enalapril (5.11 point decline vs. 10.77 point decline in KCCQ Clinical
Summary Score (KCCQ-CSS) for Entresto and enalapril, respectively;
p=0.003)[1].
Patients in the PARADIGM-HF study completed a KCCQ at randomization, four
months, eight months and annually[1]. KCCQ is a self-administered HRQL measure
for HF patients, and the clinical summary score of the KCCQ uses a scale from 0
to 100, with higher scores indicating fewer symptoms and physical limitations
associated with HF[4]. In the overall patient population of PARADIGM-HF, at
eight months of treatment, HRQL, as measured by the KCCQ clinical summary score,
declined less in patients treated with Entresto than those patients treated with
enalapril (2.99 point decline vs. 4.63 point decline for Entresto and enalapril,
respectively; least squares mean of the between-group difference 1.64; 95% CI
0.63-2.65; p=0.001)[4].
A second post-hoc analysis examined the association between HRQL and patient
outcomes in the overall patient population, and found that clinically meaningful
worsening in HRQL scores (defined as a >= 5 point decrease in the KCCQ clinical
summary score) after four months of treatment was associated with an increased
risk of worse clinical outcomes, including CV death or HF hospitalization[2].
* 7,155 patients completed a KCCQ at baseline and at four months of
treatment[2].
* Patients with a decline in HRQL, defined by a decrease of at least five
points in the KCCQ clinical summary score at four months, were subsequently
at a 24% higher risk of CV death (p=0.009) or 28% higher risk of HF
hospitalization (p=0.004)[2].
"We have already seen from PARADIGM-HF that Entresto significantly reduces the
risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure hospitalization in heart failure
patients with reduced ejection fraction." said Vasant Narasimhan, Global Head,
Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "This new analysis of the
data demonstrates that Entresto can also help reduce the serious impact on
quality of life associated with heart failure, and further reinforces the
potential of this medicine to improve the outlook for patients living with this
debilitating condition."
About Heart Failure
Heart failure is a debilitating and life-threatening condition, which impacts
over 60 million people worldwide[5]. It is the leading cause of hospitalization
in people over the age of 65[6],[7]. About half of people with heart failure
have HFrEF[8]. Reduced ejection fraction means the heart does not contract with
enough force, so less blood is pumped out[9]. Heart failure presents a major and
growing health-economic burden that currently costs the world economy $108
billion every year[6],[10], which accounts for both direct and indirect costs.
Novartis has established the largest global clinical program in the heart
failure disease area across the pharma industry to date, FortiHFy, comprising
over 40 active or planned clinical studies designed to generate an array of
additional data on symptom reduction, efficacy, quality of life benefits and
real world evidence with Entresto, as well as to extend understanding of heart
failure.
About Entresto
Entresto is a twice-a-day medicine that reduces the strain on the failing heart.
It does this by enhancing the protective neurohormonal systems of the heart (NP
system) while simultaneously suppressing the harmful effects of the overactive
renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS)[11],[12]. Other heart failure
medicines only block the harmful effects of the overactive RAAS[13]. Entresto
contains the neprilysin inhibitor sacubitril and the angiotensin receptor
blocker (ARB) valsartan[11].
In Europe, Entresto is indicated in adult patients for treatment of symptomatic
chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. In the US Entresto is
indicated for the treatment of heart failure (NYHA class II-IV) in patients with
systolic dysfunction[11]. It has been shown to reduce the rate of cardiovascular
death and heart failure hospitalization compared to enalapril, and also to
reduce the rate of all-cause mortality compared to enalapril. Entresto is
usually administered in conjunction with other heart failure therapies, in place
of an ACE inhibitor or other angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB). Approved
indications may vary depending upon the individual country.
Disclaimer
The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified
by words such as "support," "being presented," "can," "lead to," "strategies,"
"suggest," "may," "make a strong case," "potential," "outlook," "growing,"
"planned," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding
potential new indications or labeling for Entresto, or regarding potential
future revenues from Entresto. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and
expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of
these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove
incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the
forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that Entresto will be
submitted or approved for any additional indications or labeling in any market,
or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that Entresto will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, management's expectations
regarding Entresto could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties
inherent in research and development, including unexpected clinical trial
results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; unexpected regulatory
actions or delays or government regulation generally; the company's ability to
obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; general
economic and industry conditions; global trends toward health care cost
containment, including ongoing pricing pressures; unexpected safety, quality or
manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's
current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and
does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving
needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis
offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,
eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global
company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net
sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to
approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and
amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than
180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit
http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-
library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations(at)novartis.com
# # #
