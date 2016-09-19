Lanthio Pharma Expands Management Team

Lanthio Pharma Expands Management Team

Axel Mescheder M.D. Appointed Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of MorphoSys's Dutch

Lanthipeptide Subsidiary



The Dutch biopharmaceutical company Lanthio Pharma B.V., a wholly owned

subsidiary of MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC:

MPSYY), today announced the appointment of Axel Mescheder, M.D. as Chief Medical

Officer (CMO).



Dr. Heinz Schwer, Chief Executive Officer of Lanthio Pharma, commented: "We are

very pleased to welcome Axel Mescheder at Lanthio Pharma where he will take a

key role in the Company's management. We got to know him as an excellent

clinical physician and experienced R&D manager and we are sure that he will

further strengthen and complement our management team. Axel's main focus will be

the development of Lanthio Pharma's lanthipeptide portfolio, in particular the

preparation and subsequent execution of the clinical development of MOR107."



Dr. Mescheder has more than 20 years of experience in R&D management positions

in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. He has demonstrated the

ability to successfully develop, implement and drive clinical development

programs and has a track record of advancing a number of compounds through the

various clinical phases that lead to product registration or label extensions,

either in Europe or in the US. He joins Lanthio Pharma from Medpace GmbH,

Munich/Germany, where he acted as Vice President Medical & Regulatory Affairs

Europe. Prior to that, he held the positions of Chief Medical and Development

Officer at TopoTarget A/S, Copenhagen/Denmark, and Medigene AG, Munich/Germany.

From 2001 to 2003 he worked at MorphoSys AG as a Medical Director. Prior to



that, Dr. Mescheder held various management positions in research and

development at Genetics Institute/Wyeth-Ayerst Research (Pfizer), Centeon (CSL

Behring) and Hoffmann-La Roche.



About Lanthio Pharma

Lanthio Pharma B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of MophoSys AG since 2015, is a

Dutch biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing

therapeutic peptides to activate difficult to target receptors (e.g. GPCRs).

With its proprietary technology, the Company is generating lanthipeptides, a new

class of molecules markedly enhanced for stability and selectivity. Lanthio

Pharma is focused on the protective arm of the Renin-Angiotensin System (RAS)

for which the therapeutic potential has been proven but not yet turned into

therapeutic benefit. Lanthio Pharma has currently two programs targeting the two

key receptors in this pathway. The lead product, MOR107 (formerly LP2), is a

selective AT2 receptor agonist in development for Diabetic Nephropathy, with

possible further applications in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other

fibrotic diseases. MOR107 is currently in preclinical development and expected

to enter clinical development in the forthcoming months.



About MorphoSys:

MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in

the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented

technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic

antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.

Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic

pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of

cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With

its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development,

MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is

listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates

about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.



HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®,

100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are

registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.



This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the

MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein

represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve

risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's

assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated.

MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as

far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.



For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG

Dr. Claudia Gutjahr-Löser

Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Jochen Orlowski

Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR



Alexandra Goller

Senior Manager Corporate Communications & IR



Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404

investors(at)morphosys.com





Media Release:

http://hugin.info/130295/R/2042724/762513.pdf







More information:

http://www.morphosys.com



