Lanthio Pharma Expands Management Team

Axel Mescheder M.D. Appointed Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of MorphoSys's Dutch
Lanthipeptide Subsidiary
The Dutch biopharmaceutical company Lanthio Pharma B.V., a wholly owned
subsidiary of MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC:
MPSYY), today announced the appointment of Axel Mescheder, M.D. as Chief Medical
Officer (CMO).
Dr. Heinz Schwer, Chief Executive Officer of Lanthio Pharma, commented: "We are
very pleased to welcome Axel Mescheder at Lanthio Pharma where he will take a
key role in the Company's management. We got to know him as an excellent
clinical physician and experienced R&D manager and we are sure that he will
further strengthen and complement our management team. Axel's main focus will be
the development of Lanthio Pharma's lanthipeptide portfolio, in particular the
preparation and subsequent execution of the clinical development of MOR107."
Dr. Mescheder has more than 20 years of experience in R&D management positions
in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. He has demonstrated the
ability to successfully develop, implement and drive clinical development
programs and has a track record of advancing a number of compounds through the
various clinical phases that lead to product registration or label extensions,
either in Europe or in the US. He joins Lanthio Pharma from Medpace GmbH,
Munich/Germany, where he acted as Vice President Medical & Regulatory Affairs
Europe. Prior to that, he held the positions of Chief Medical and Development
Officer at TopoTarget A/S, Copenhagen/Denmark, and Medigene AG, Munich/Germany.
From 2001 to 2003 he worked at MorphoSys AG as a Medical Director. Prior to
that, Dr. Mescheder held various management positions in research and
development at Genetics Institute/Wyeth-Ayerst Research (Pfizer), Centeon (CSL
Behring) and Hoffmann-La Roche.
About Lanthio Pharma
Lanthio Pharma B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of MophoSys AG since 2015, is a
Dutch biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing
therapeutic peptides to activate difficult to target receptors (e.g. GPCRs).
With its proprietary technology, the Company is generating lanthipeptides, a new
class of molecules markedly enhanced for stability and selectivity. Lanthio
Pharma is focused on the protective arm of the Renin-Angiotensin System (RAS)
for which the therapeutic potential has been proven but not yet turned into
therapeutic benefit. Lanthio Pharma has currently two programs targeting the two
key receptors in this pathway. The lead product, MOR107 (formerly LP2), is a
selective AT2 receptor agonist in development for Diabetic Nephropathy, with
possible further applications in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other
fibrotic diseases. MOR107 is currently in preclinical development and expected
to enter clinical development in the forthcoming months.
About MorphoSys:
MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in
the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented
technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic
antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.
Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic
pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of
cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With
its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development,
MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is
listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates
about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.
HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®,
100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are
registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the
MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein
represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve
risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's
assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated.
MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as
far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.
