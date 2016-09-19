Sanofi Files Suit in U.S. to Defend Paten Rights on Lantus® and Lantus® Solostar®

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Sanofi Files Suit in U.S. to Defend Patent Rights on Lantus® and Lantus®
Solostar®
Paris, France - September 19, 2016 - Sanofi announced today that it filed a
patent infringement suit against Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. ("Merck") on
September 16, 2016 in the United States District Court for the District of
Delaware. In its suit Sanofi alleges infringement of ten patents.
The suit was triggered by a notification received from Merck in early August, in
which Merck stated that it had filed an NDA (505(b)(2) New Drug Application)
with FDA for an insulin glargine drug product. Merck also stated that its NDA
included a paragraph IV certification challenging all of the ten Sanofi patents
listed in the FDA Orange Book for Sanofi's Lantus® and Lantus® SoloStar®
products.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes
therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five
global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and
Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Merial. Sanofi is listed in
Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).
Contacts:
Media Relations Investor Relations
Mai Tran George Grofik
Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 77 46 46 Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 45 45
mr(at)sanofi.com ir(at)sanofi.com
PDF Version:
http://hugin.info/152918/R/2042593/762605.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sanofi via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://en.sanofi.com
Date: 09/19/2016 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 495412
Character count: 2145
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Sanofi
Stadt: PARIS
Number of hits: 54
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.516
|Registriert Heute:
|5
|Registriert Gestern:
|8
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|247
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.