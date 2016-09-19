       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Sanofi Files Suit in U.S. to Defend Paten Rights on Lantus® and Lantus® Solostar®

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Sanofi Files Suit in U.S. to Defend Patent Rights on Lantus® and Lantus®
Solostar®


Paris, France - September 19, 2016 - Sanofi announced today that it filed a
patent infringement suit against Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. ("Merck") on
September 16, 2016 in the United States District Court for the District of
Delaware. In its suit Sanofi alleges infringement of ten patents.

The suit was triggered by a notification received from Merck in early August, in
which Merck stated that it had filed an NDA (505(b)(2) New Drug Application)
with FDA for an insulin glargine drug product. Merck also stated that its NDA
included a paragraph IV certification challenging all of the ten Sanofi patents
listed in the FDA Orange Book for Sanofi's Lantus® and Lantus® SoloStar®
products.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes
therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five
global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and
Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Merial. Sanofi is listed in
Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).





Contacts:

Media Relations Investor Relations
Mai Tran George Grofik
Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 77 46 46 Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 45 45
mr(at)sanofi.com ir(at)sanofi.com



