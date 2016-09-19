Sanofi Files Suit in U.S. to Defend Paten Rights on Lantus® and Lantus® Solostar®

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Sanofi Files Suit in U.S. to Defend Patent Rights on Lantus® and Lantus®

Solostar®





Paris, France - September 19, 2016 - Sanofi announced today that it filed a

patent infringement suit against Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. ("Merck") on

September 16, 2016 in the United States District Court for the District of

Delaware. In its suit Sanofi alleges infringement of ten patents.



The suit was triggered by a notification received from Merck in early August, in

which Merck stated that it had filed an NDA (505(b)(2) New Drug Application)

with FDA for an insulin glargine drug product. Merck also stated that its NDA

included a paragraph IV certification challenging all of the ten Sanofi patents

listed in the FDA Orange Book for Sanofi's Lantus® and Lantus® SoloStar®

products.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes

therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five

global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and

Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Merial. Sanofi is listed in

Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).











Contacts:



Media Relations Investor Relations

Mai Tran George Grofik

Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 77 46 46 Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 45 45

mr(at)sanofi.com ir(at)sanofi.com







PDF Version:

http://hugin.info/152918/R/2042593/762605.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.





Source: Sanofi via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://en.sanofi.com



