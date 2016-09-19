Northern Iron Corp Builds Lithium Team with the Addition of a New CEO



(firmenpresse) - Northern Iron Corp Builds Lithium Team with the Addition of a New CEO



VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA - September 16, 2016.



Northern Iron Corp. ("Northern Iron or the Company) (TSX-V: NFE) (FRANKFURT: N8I) today announced the appointment of James Walker as Chief Executive Officer for Northern Iron corp.



James Walker has over ten years of engineering and project management experience in several industries, including, mechanical engineering, construction, manufacturing, engineering design, infrastructure, safety management, and nuclear engineering and will play an important role in the road to production.



James professional experience includes; engineering project manager for the U.K. Ministry of Defence, responsible for engineering and construction projects totalling over $240M. He has worked in each Project Stage, from Concept through to Closure, including mechanical design, modelling, rigs, testing and problem shooting.



He has managed multidisciplinary teams involving engineers, managers, architects, contractors, graduates and finance and commercial personnel. James has been the project lead and manager for building a nuclear material reclamation plant, and was the engineering manager for constructing factories and facilities designed to manufacture reactor cores.



Mr. Walker holds degrees in Mechanical Engineering, Mining Engineering and Nuclear Engineering as well as qualifications in Project Management and Accountancy and is a Chartered Engineer with the IMechE, registered as a Project Manager Professional with the APM and registered with APEGA as an Engineer.



Basil Botha, President & CEO of the Company said; James appointment is an important addition to the team as he brings unique experience to the company. His nuclear background has exposed him to lithiums diverse technological utilities and the useful applications of its different isotopes; such as: the production of tritium, a reactor neutron absorber, a PH alkalizer, and as a component of a Moten Salt Reactor coolant. Our goal is to get to production as quickly as possible in this very competitive market and with the experience that James brings as a mining engineer, mechanical engineering, project management and construction skills, will enable us to focus on accelerating this project and taking advantage of our proximity to a rapidly growing market. Additionally, his skills and experience will enable him to compliment and leverage my thirty five years experience in the lithium business.





Mr. Walkers appointment is subject to clearance and approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange.



About Northern Iron Corp.



Northern Iron Corp has 3 highly prospective lithium properties in Nevada and Arizona.



Jackpot Lake -Moapa Valley Nevada



- 100% owned -2800 acres - 140 claims;



- 35 km NE of Las Vegas;



- 1976 USGS completed 129 core samples;



- Spectrographic and atomic-absorption analyses of 135 stream sediment samples confirmed potential for lithium mineral deposits;



- Highest Lithium value was 550ppm, average 175 ppm.



Wilcox Playa -Arizona



- 1400 acres on shore of Wilcox Playa - Dry lake bed



- In 1976 USGS identified this area as one of the most prospective locations for lithium brines and highly analogous to Clayton Valley



- USGS has identified a 22 sq. mile anomaly with high electrical conductivity, interpreted as subsurface brine field with no hydrological outlet.



Little Rock Lithium Target - Yavapai County - Arizona



- High grade, lithium rich lacustrine clay



- Similar to Hector Mine and Kramer Mine, Barstow California.



- Target is 2500 metres along strike ~ 20 metres thick



- Identified via electromagnetic survey in 2007



o Large, highly electrically conductive body



o Clay-altered rhyolite tuff.



- Grab sample 172 ppm Li



o Clayton Valley sediments are between 73 and 220ppm



Northern Iron is also the owner of five iron (magnetite) properties in the Red Lake District in the Province of Ontario. The Red Lake District is an established mining region where Northern Iron has two near term development projects, the past producing Griffith mine and the Karas property.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.



For further information, please contact:

Basil Botha

President & CEO

Northern Iron Corp.

Tel: 604-566-8570

Fax: 604-602-9868

Email: bbotha(at)northernironcorp.com

Website: www.northernironcorp.com



For up to the minute news, industry analysis and feedback follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google Plus and YouTube.











PressRelease by

Northern Iron Corp.

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 09/19/2016 - 08:10

Language: English

News-ID 495413

Character count: 5332

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Northern Iron Corp.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 47



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease