Mag One Products Inc.: Company Update : Quebec and MgO + SiO2

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA/16 September 2016. MAG ONE PRODUCTS INC. (Mag One or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the progress being made to commercialize its novel processes for producing magnesium metal (Mg) and high-purity magnesium compounds.



Key members of Mag Ones project team met in Quebec City on 11 September 2016 to review the preliminary results of design and evaluation work performed by SNC Lavalin and to discuss the commercial potential of the high-value solid materials that have been produced in laboratory test work performed by engineers at the University de Sherbrooke (UdeS).

Mag Ones serpentinite (magnesium silicate-rich) ore contains not only ~22% magnesium, but also ~18% silicon and ~0.23% nickel. Mag One has previously announced that it can produce high-purity magnesium oxide, MgO, from that rock. In addition, recent work has shown that the silicon contained within the serpentinite can be transformed into high-value amorphous silica (SiO2), which has commercial applications in the construction industry as a replacement for silica fume in concrete and in the rubber tire industry as a replacement for carbon black. Furthermore, the iron residue from the magnesium recovery process has been projected to contain 2.4% nickel, which has potential value for existing nickel recovery operations. Therefore, Mag Ones MgO + SiO2 manufacturing will be a near-zero discharge operation, as the mass of solid waste generated will be very small and non-hazardous.



Mag One has also been in discussions with companies that are showing great interest in offtake agreements for its high-purity magnesium compounds and silica co-product(s). In order to secure these agreements and to ensure that the manufactured products meet the purity and morphology characteristics needed to garner the highest price per tonne, Mag One is moving forward with a small pilot plant to generate MgO and SiO2 for testing and certification by third parties. It is anticipated that the pilot plant will be up and running by Q4 2016 and will operate for 2 to 3 months to produce MgO and SiO2. The undertaking will be a team effort involving UdeS and Biobois Analytique in Asbestos, Quebec and the direction of the Companys CTO, James Blencoe and his team. This work is being done concurrently as Mag One makes steady progress in advancing its method for manufacturing magnesium metal and refining the Mg production plant design.





Mag One Products Inc. is a technology, processing and production company, that aims to be the diamond standard in the Magnesium (Mg) market by concentrating on three initial projects: I. Magnesium-based structural insulated sheathing panels; II. production of MgO, Mg(OH)2 and other saleable co-products, byproducts and compounds; and III. production of 99.9% pure magnesium metal at the Companys ore and manufacturing plant site in southern Quebec, Canada. Mag Ones advantages are its proprietary patent(s) pending technology, modular processing plant expansion concept and the fact that it has secured 50 Million tonnes of already mined, ongrade tailings which on average, contain 22% Mg (or 11 Million tonnes of Mg Metal) and pays only $1.00/tonne, as it is used. This is sufficient ore for over 100 years of production at the targeted production levels of the Mg products.



For further information or questions kindly contact the Company via email: ----- info(at)MagOneProducts.com



Signed: James G. Blencoe, Chief Technology Officer.



Mag One listed on the CSE with symbol, MDD, the Börse Frankfurt stock exchange (Frankfurt) and the Xetra, both with the ticker symbol 304 and the OTCQB with ticker symbol "MgPRF". The listings on the Frankfurt and OTCQB exchanges provide the company exposure to the European and U.S. markets and investors.



