Fassi S.p.A. joins the new company JEKKO s.r.l.

(PresseBox) - 09.2016 - Jekko s.r.l. was established in January 2016 as a spin-off of the namesake brand ? active for over 15 years in minicranes, minipickers and vacuum-lift cranes - from Ormet S.p.A., a manufacturer of handling and lifting equipment with a 40-year experience. Now Fassi S.p.A., Italian leading manufacturer and supplier of hydraulic cranes for installation on trucks, has joined the company to further boost development and expansion on the global market.

Jekko s.r.l. is the Italian leading manufacturer of tracked minicranes and ranks third in the world. The company is headquartered in the province of Treviso, on the Venetian Alpine foothills; it currently covers a 5,000 sq. m. industrial estate ? 3,000 indoors ? which is soon going to be doubled. The company has 35 employees and its entire product range is exported and marketed in all 5 continents by over 30 official dealers.

?Over the last 3 years Jekko has been growing at leaps and bounds, exceeding 30% yearly, and this derives from a teamwork backing high-quality products,? maintains Diego Tomasella, President of Jekko. ?We are now reaping the results from what we invested over years of research and development. In late 2016 we are going to open a new 11,000 sq. m. plant ? 4,000 sq. m. of which are indoor ? specially dedicated to the assembly and testing of our minicranes.?

The JEKKO product line dates back to the late 1990s, when the first minicranes and made-to-order special machines were designed and manufactured. The Jekko Minicrane brand was born in 2006, when a dedicated production plant was opened. Nowadays JEKKO is a young business, supported by a professional technical department, reliable training and after-sales services as well as a sales and marketing office operating on all foreign markets.

Giovanni Fassi, Managing Director of the Fassi S.p.A. group, points out that ?The market potential of these machines is no doubt interesting,? and adds that ?the entire staff of the company is determined to seize all chances that will turn up in years to come.?







PressRelease by

Fassi Gru S.p.A.

Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/19/2016 - 08:39

Language: English

News-ID 495418

Character count: 2133

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Fassi Gru S.p.A.

Stadt: Albino





Number of hits: 47



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease