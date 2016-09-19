Who Makes the Best Crab Cakes in Town?

Mid Atlantic Networking and Baltimore-Networking announce the 3rd Annual Marylands Top Crab Cake Challenge.

(firmenpresse) - Baltimore, MD  Mid Atlantic Networking and Baltimore-Networking announce the 3rd Annual Marylands Top Crab Cake Challenge. Local Maryland restaurants and caterers competing to see who makes the best crab cakes and the best crab soup. And guess who gets to be the judge? You. Thats right, attendees will purchase an admission pass ($20 in advance; $25 at the door) and receive tokens to sample crab cakes, crab soup and local beer and wine. At the end of the event, attendees vote for their favorites.



There will be a Silent Auction sponsored by LGC Sports Marketing taking place to benefit the Red Devils breast cancer support group as well as a Casino Night, a DJ, an Interactive photo booth and access to 50-60 local business exhibits to visit followed by a Networking Reception with LIVE music.



The event will take place in the ballroom at Michaels Eighth Ave. at 7220 Grayburn Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 on Tuesday, September 20th from 4-8pm. The winner of the challenge will be announced at the Networking Reception in the outdoor patio garden following the event from 8-9:30pm.



This years competing restaurants/caterers include (in alphabetical order) Chesapeake Beach Resort and Spa, Food by Fire Catering, Its the Pits Catering, Laughing Crab Catering, Michaels Eighth Ave. Catering and the Port House Grill. A few more restaurants may be added prior to the event. Interested restaurants should send an email to Info(at)MidAtlanticNetworking.com



A few of the areas top breweries and vineyards will be at the event as well, sampling a few flavors each of their brew and wine. After all, what goes better with crab cakes (other than Old Bay) than beer? On hand this year will be Raven Beer, Peabody Heights Brewing, Royal Rabbit Vineyards and Linganore Wines.



Event Sponsors include Michaels Eighth Ave., the Umbrella Syndicate, the Networking Advocate, Absolute Entertainment, Sheets & Associates Marketing Agency, B and B Casino Party Pros and TapSnap.





See complete details and purchase tickets at CrabCakeChallenge.com



Mid Atlantic Networking is the premier business-to-business networking organization in the Mid-Atlantic region. Comprised of over 500 members, their focus is to connect local businesses with prospective clients and valuable business partners through networking luncheons and happy hour events. Mid Atlantic Networking hosts 20 local events per month and three large Expo type events per year.



For more information, visit the event website at www.CrabCakeChallenge.com



Or contact Event Coordinator Doug Butschky at 410-592-2406 or Doug(at)MidAtlanticNetworking.com



Contact:

Lowell Sheets, CEO and Founder

Baltimore-Networking.com

Address: P.O. Box 13, Forest Hill, MD 21050

Phone: 410-692-5550

Email: Lowell(at)Baltimore-Networking.com





