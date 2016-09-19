HALLGARTEN & COMPANY Initiates Research Coverage of Western Uranium Corporation



Western Uranium Corporation ("Western Uranium" or the "Company") (CNSX: WUC and OTCQC: WSTRF) is pleased that Hallgarten & Company has started the coverage of the company in a research report published on 07.09.2016. The full report can be downloaded at the following link: http://hallgartenco.com/file.php?path=Mining&filename=Western%20Uranium_Sept2016.pdf



We are also pleased to inform, that George Glasier, Chief Executive Officer and Board Director of Western Uranium, was interviewed by Collin Kettell on Palisade Radio on 11.09.2016, discussing the uranium and vanadium markets and Western Uraniums plans for production using ablation technology in 2017. The interview is available at: http://palisaderadio.com/835-2/



About Western Uranium Corp.

Western Uranium Corporation is a near-term uranium producer with projects in USA. Western Uranium acquired in 2014 uranium and vanadium mineral assets in Colorado and Utah.



Western Uranium Corp. is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CNSX: WUC) and (OTCQC: WSTRF). More information about the projects and the company can be found at:

http://www.western-uranium.com/



Contacts:

Western Uranium Corporation

George Glasier

President and CEO

Office: 970-864-2125

gglasier(at)western-uranium.com



Western Uranium Corporation

Michael Skutezky

Chairman of the Board

Office: 416-564-2870

mskutezky(at)western-uranium.com



Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking information (as defined in the Securities Act (Ontario)) and forwarding-looking statements (as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Western Uranium Corporation (Western)). Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as plans, expects or does not expect, is expected, budget, scheduled, estimates, forecasts, intends, anticipates or does not anticipate, or believes, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, might or will be taken, occur, be achieved or has the potential to. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of each of Western to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Western believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release. In particular, this press release may contain forward-looking information pertaining to the following: the likelihood of the benefits to be derived from the Black Range transaction (the Transaction); the rationale of the Transaction; the estimates of each of Black Ranges and Westerns mineral resources; expectations regarding the milling of ores and associated cash flows; expectations with respect to the enhanced recoveries and efficiencies with respect to the application of the Ablation Mining Technologies (Ablation). There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These factors are not and should not be construed as being exhaustive. Statements relating to mineral resources are deemed to be forward-looing information, as they involved the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions that the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future. The forward-looking information contained in the press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.





Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources: This press release may use the terms measured, indicated and inferred mineral resources. United States investors are advised that while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian regulations, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. Inferred mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resource may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies. United States investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of measured or indicated mineral resource will ever be converted into mineral reserves. United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable.



CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS: The operating parameters and recovery estimate derived from field trials have been developed by Western utilizing internal and skilled third party resources. No technical report developed in accordance with NI 43-101 standards has been undertaken to confirm such parameters and recoveries, therefore cannot be relied upon.





Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes " forward-looking statements " as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian laws. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as " expects " or " does not expect " , " is expected " , " anticipates " or " does not anticipate " , " plans, " estimates " or " intends " , or stating that certain actions, events or results " may " , " could " , " would " , " might " or " will " be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as " forward-looking statements " . Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the actual results of exploration activities, variations in the underlying assumptions associated with the estimation or realization of mineral resources, the availability of capital to fund programs and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares, accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, those associated with the environment, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release.



Certain matters discussed in this news release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond the Company ' s ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company ' s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.









