SITA customers benefitting from new training approach

?Flipped learning? pays handsome dividends

(PresseBox) - Training hundreds of customers around the world can put the brakes on an otherwise rapid rollout of a new software service. SITA found the solution to this challenge by adopting a new approach to knowledge transfer and creating e-learning objects with tt knowledge force. By the end of the project SITA calculated that it will have cut the time-to-market by more than a year, enabling customers to take advantage of the new software sooner and realizing significant cost savings for customers and SITA. Moreover, customer staff reported high levels of satisfaction and acceptance, and the long-term burden of user support was significantly reduced.

When you fly with virtually any airline around the world, it is SITA?s information and communications technology that makes your trip possible. One of the most important SITA applications used by over 100 customers (airlines and ground handlers) worldwide is load planning. Load planning ensures that the weight distribution within an aircraft is optimal for safe take-off and landing plus it has a significant impact on fuel efficiency. When SITA decided to replace its legacy load planning system, it soon identified that training delivery lead-times were going to be the limiting factor in project implementation. It needed a strategy to transition customers to the new Horizon Weight&Balance application in a timely and effective manner, using a model that could also be used as other new applications are released in future. For many years, SITA had used classroom training on a train-the-trainer basis, one customer at a time.

SITA sought a new approach to create the vast amounts of training materials required to support the Horizon development and release plan. The company proposed a ?flipped classroom? model in which students conduct most of their learning outside the classroom, using e-learning modules, at their own pace, before attending a classroom session focused on real-life scenarios. The classroom session is then followed by an additional knowledge check and finally students obtain their completion certificate. Classroom times are reduced for students and the level of knowledge retention has proved to be far higher.



SITA selected tt knowledge force because it best suited the company?s demanding criteria, such as easy content creation and editing, integration with the company?s learning management system (LMS) via the SCORM standard, easy re-recording of screens and adaptability to multiple roles and multiple languages. SITA analyzed Horizon Weight&Balance and broke it down into 133 learning objects, which were arranged into nine training modules and mapped onto three roles. Using tt knowledge force, SITA built all 133 learning objects over the course of three months with a simple workflow, together with training manuals and SCORM e-learning packs, which were loaded into the SITA University LMS.

?Creating learning modules in tt knowledge force was fast and flexible: It enabled us to train employees at multiple customer organizations in parallel, rather than sequentially using the old train-the-trainer method,? according to Peg Wyse, Project Manager & Training Administrator, SITA. ?As a result our new Horizon load planning application was up and running very quickly. Moreover, the solution is transferrable to all Horizon applications that we release in future.?

tts Managing Director Hermann Ude commented, ?Internationally active organizations like SITA are rethinking their approach to training and knowledge transfer to reduce costs and accelerate speed to market as they introduce new processes and technologies. It often makes far more sense to take the training to the user, rather than the user to the trainer, and follow this with performance support at the workplace. We are delighted that SITA has achieved such a high return on its investment in blended learning with the help of tts.?

tt knowledge force and innovative training delivery methods reduced implementation time for the new load planning application from more than three to less than two years, enabling customers to benefit from the new product sooner and increasing return on investment.

About SITA

With more than 4,600 permanent employees, SITA is the world leader in air transport communications and information technology. 95% of all international destinations are covered by the SITA network. Around the world, nearly every passenger flight relies on SITA technology and almost every airport and airline does business with SITA. Find out more at www.sita.aero



tts is the leading e-learning provider in Germany. With innovative learning technologies, tts supports its customers in turning knowledge into workplace performance. The portfolio covers the tts software tt performance suite (e-learning authoring & documentation plus performance support) together with talent management (SAP Human Capital Management and SAP SuccessFactors) and corporate learning (training and e-learning). With its corporate HQ in Heidelberg, tts is also represented in nine European cities and the USA. Find out more at www.tt-s.com/en/





