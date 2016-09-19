Autism Partnership Holds Its First Conference in Shanghai in November With Experts Introducing Highly Efficient Therapy to Help Children With ASD Unlock Potential

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Statistics show that there are more than 10 million patients with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) with over 2 million aged from 0-14, 75% of these children with ASD have not been diagnosed before 6 and over 90% cannot receive general education1. (AP) focusing on the issue will hold its first Mainland conference in Shanghai Puxi InterContinental Hotel from 10 to 11 November. Two leading experts -- Dr Ronald Leaf, Clinical Psycologist and Founder of AP and Toby Mountjoy, BCBA and AP's Executive Director of Asia-Pacific are invited to talk about "Maximizing Progress," sharing their experience in treating the patient children with Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) and explain how this effective treatment can significantly unlock children's potential.

Children with ASD though might have language or social barriers, AP believes that with appropriate training they can master essential social skills, make friends and even receive mainstream education. The 2-day conference will cover eight topics, including "Facts and Fiction," "Maximizing Progress," "Dealing with Challenging Behaviors," "Learning How to Learn," "From Non-Verbal to Verbal," "Developing Language Understanding," "Enriching Social Lives of Children with Autism" and "Developing Meaningful Relationships." Parents, pre-school teachers, rehabilitation trainers and paramedical staff are cordially invited to join our conference.

AP will specially offer by Toby Mountjoy for the conference participants during the 2-day period. He is a BCBA and holds a Master of Science in ABA. He will address issues of each parents of children with ASD and provide professional advices. With more than 50 years of global research, ABA has become the most widely recognized and scientifically proven treatment for autism, and also equips us with effective tools to deal with the most challenging behavioral problems.

Autism Partnership's conference is now available for online registration, with details as follows:

Autism Partnership (AP) is a worldwide authority and one of the largest and most established Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) service providers for people with autism. Established since 1994 in the United States, AP is run by professional clinicians and specializes in providing one-on-one therapy, group intervention and overseas consultation for children with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and their families.

Drawing on over 40 years of experience in ABA and treatment of ASD, our premium service is highly recognized by local and international service agencies and government bodies. Dedicated to research and scientific studies, AP has been involved in all aspects of seminal projects including development of curriculum and behavioral intervention strategies, implementing and supervising treatment, training therapists, teachers, parents and helping professionals.

AP has over 250 top-notch staff working throughout our international offices in USA, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Korea, Philippines, Singapore and United Kingdom. To find out more about AP, please visit:

