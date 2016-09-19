Monogram at Home now Accepting Limited Number of Brand Ambassadors

Every individual has their own reason for seeking the opportunities available with Monogram at Home and Frances Arroyo.

(firmenpresse) - New York, NY  Every individual has their own reason for seeking the opportunities available with Monogram at Home and Frances Arroyo, director of operations for the company, announced that the firm is now accepting a limited number of new ambassadors for its luxury line of home products.



Were a family oriented company and we understand commitment to family, said Arroyo. Thats why we make it as easy as possible for our ambassadors to get started.



Monogram at Home is actively seeking a limited number of ambassadors to promote the stylish brand and host either physical or virtual VIP Sip and Shop parties. Monogram at Home features items of home décor, essentials for the kitchen and bar, accessories, and jewelry, all of which can be monogramed to keep or give as gifts for any occasion.



Ambassadors receive online training thats accessible 24/7, enabling them to train and learn whenever its most convenient for them. Ambassadors begin with their very own e-commerce website, stocked with a full array of the stores products.



Support is available from other individuals within the network of highly successful ambassadors to answer any questions, provide insight and offer tips. Brand and social media support is provided every step of the way to connect with family, friends and build valuable relationships.



For those who have experience or want to begin immediately, ambassadors can choose a quick start kit that provides instant availability and access to the companys entire branded collection. The quick start kit comes with a free 60-day personal e-commerce website, complete with virtual catalogs.



Ambassadors come from all walks of life, from college students who want to stretch their educational dollars to retirees who want to supplement their income. Ambassadors are a diverse and interesting group of highly motivated individuals who may be saving for a luxury vacation or simply want to work for themselves.





Now accepting a limited number of new ambassadors for the Monogram at Home line of exclusive, premium products, the company is helping individuals around the world create their own business opportunity. The company provides training, a personal website and professional support throughout every step of an ambassadors entrepreneurial journey for success.



About Monogram at Home



Monogram at Home is a brand that reminds us of the nostalgic feeling of home, family and nurturing those we love. In this fast-paced technology-driven world where we are becoming more and more disconnected, Monogram at Home perfectly combines relationship with business, helping you stay connected with your favorite people.



Media Contact:

Frances Arroyo

Monogram at Home

Phone: 856-320-3210, ext. 225

Address: 575 Underhill Blvd., Syosset, NY 11791

Website: http://monogramathome.com/





More information:

http://monogramathome.com/



PressRelease by

Monogram at Home

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/19/2016 - 11:18

Language: English

News-ID 495425

Character count: 3108

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Monogram at Home



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 12



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease