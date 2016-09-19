Top-Rated Online Ammunition Store LAX Ammo Gains Popularity

LAX Ammo prides themselves on being the premiere ammunition loading center in Southern California.

(firmenpresse) - LAX Ammo is a big name in the ammunition manufacturer and retail industries. They have proudly been serving nationwide customers for over seven years now. Their online ammunition store carries a variety of big names like Winchester, Remington and Federal, just to name a select few. They have built a strong relationship with these suppliers, making them a force to be reckoned with. Their online ammunition store offers one of the largest selections with ammunition in every type and caliber.



The founder of LAX Ammo believes in passing savings down to the customer, which is why they buy their supply in bulk. This cuts down cost and in turn lowers the price at which they can sell to consumers. In addition to big name suppliers, LAX manufacturers and carries their own brand in their online ammunition store. They offer both factory new and reloaded ammo in their LAX brand. Over half a million rounds are loaded in their U.S.-based factory each week.



In addition to their online ammunition store , LAX Ammo has a storefront location in Inglewood, California. Local consumers can purchase ammo on-site to avoid the costly fees that come with shipping heavy ammunition. This brick-and-mortar store also boasts an impressive Pro Shop that is fully-stocked with gun-related accessories and lifestyle products. Due to their case-quantity pricing, LAX Ammos online ammunition store is one of the cheapest places to purchase ammo.



About LAX Ammo



LAX Ammo is considered to be the premiere ammunition loading center of the Southern California region. They are always fully stocked with a large variety of big name brands like Winchester and Remington. They also sell their own LAX brand in their online ammunition store. For more information, visit their website: https://www.laxammo.com/ or call 1-855-407-2666. Their headquarters are located at 234 S. Hindry Ave. Inglewood CA 90301.



