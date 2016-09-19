Innovative Flight Simulator from Avion Simulators relies on eyevis visualisation system

Full Flight Simulator with eyevis LED Projection / Lifelike Visualisation curved projection surfaces / New System Design with Competitive Pricing

(PresseBox) - Since 2015, in the short space of time the Netherlands-based company Avion Simulators was founded, they have already developed their first full flight simulator. With a team that has many years of experience in the industry and the goal to achieve a flight simulator that is unlike any other, they have invented the Avion Full Flight Simulator (FFS). Designed from the ground-up, and without being constrained by conventional wisdom, the company has created a FFS with the lowest weight, despite the fact that all required equipment is installed on board. There is therefore also a minimum requirement on the facilities where the simulator is set up. Low costs of purchase and low maintenance costs are just two more benefits of the Avion Simulators FFS solution.

Highest Quality

Whereas the Avion Simulators FFS market price is very competitive, the quality and the reliability of the systems and components are outstandingly high. The latest generation motion controls, high-end server components, integrated staircase, and even an on-board air-conditioning system with smoke generation show the capabilities of the new Avion FFS that will be certified according to the highest FAA/EASA FFS Level D standards. The visual display system is of course a critical component for realistic and successful pilot training, and must be of the highest quality. In the latest A320 version, three high-end LED projectors type ESP-LWXT-1000 from eyevis were installed to create a 200° x 40° projection on a curved projection surface that resembles the outside view through the cockpit windows. Each projector provides a WUXGA resolution with 1920 x 1200 pixels and a brightness of approximately 1000 Lumens, which allows sharp and bright images for daylight training. As a large part of the training is held in night or dawn conditions, high contrast, best brightness and black levels has to be distinctive. Here, eyevis? projectors show their outstanding capabilities: through the internal automatic colour control and a special hardware-blending, no differences or transitions between the three channels are visible. With 10 fL (foot Lambert) brightness for daytime simulations and 0.003 fL for night-time simulations, the projection system not only meets the requirements of the German FAA, but exceeds them due to higher brightness during daytime simulations and a lower black value for night vision. This guarantees a more realistic image impression and in this way increases the quality of the simulation. With a lifetime of up to 60 000 hours and a maintenance-free cooling system, the eyevis projectors further contribute to the low maintenance requirements of the Avion FFS.



New System Design

Unlike conventional flight simulators, Avion?s new FFS comes without a so called projection deck, the area on top of the instructor station that allows access the projectors. As it requires a gate, stairs, railings, detection electronics, and other structures, the projection deck is a cost driver for current simulators. In Avion?s new design, the projectors are accessible from within the aft cabin, eliminating the need for a projection deck. Hence, access and maintenance of the eyevis visual display system becomes very simple, eliminating extensive periods of down time due to maintenance.

?Our new Avion FFS is arguably the most advanced simulator in the world. The unique design, highest reliability, as well as best quality at a competitive price-level, gives it a head start over current solutions on the market. Part of this concept is the high-quality visualization system provided by eyevis? summarizes Reiner Biewenga, Project Manager at Avion Simulators B.V.. Christoph Pfäffle, Sales Manager for VR & Simulation solutions at eyevis, adds: ?We are proud that Avion opted for our solution. Pilots and operators will benefit a lot from the high-end visualizations and the unique capabilities of this new type of simulator.?



eyevis, the German manufacturer of large scale video systems, is one of the leading providers and integrators of visualization systems for professional applications in control rooms, virtual reality and simulation as well as broadcast and AV. eyevis has a worldwide network of subsidiaries and certified retailers. As one of only a few providers, eyevis is capable of offering entire systems from one source. The complete solutions of eyevis include display solutions, graphic controllers, software applications as well as all necessary accessories.





Company information / Profile:

eyevis, the German manufacturer of large scale video systems, is one of the leading providers and integrators of visualization systems for professional applications in control rooms, virtual reality and simulation as well as broadcast and AV. eyevis has a worldwide network of subsidiaries and certified retailers. As one of only a few providers, eyevis is capable of offering entire systems from one source. The complete solutions of eyevis include display solutions, graphic controllers, software applications as well as all necessary accessories.





PressRelease by

eyevis Gesellschaft für Projektions- und Großbildtechnik mbH

Date: 09/19/2016 - 10:52

Language: English

News-ID 495427

Character count: 4744

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: eyevis Gesellschaft für Projektions- und Großbildtechnik mbH

Stadt: Reutlingen





Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease