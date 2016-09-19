Climate Bond Standards Board grants first MEP Green Bond the status?Climate Bond Certified?

(PresseBox) - After thorough examination, the Climate Bonds Initiative?s Standards Board, granted MEP´s first green bond officially the status ?Climate Bond Certified?. The Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) is an international not-for-profit, promoting large-scale investment in the low-carbon economy. The first 25 million Euro tranche of MEP´s green bond issuance program (with a total volume of 100 million Euro) has recently been verified against the Climate Bond Standards v2.0 by one of the leading sustainability rating agencies worldwide, oekom research AG.

With their first issue of certified green bonds, MEP Werke break completely new ground in the field of financing renewable energies and enable institutional investors to participate in an innovative long term note investment, secured against a granular portfolio of 20-year lease receivables and independently examined and certified as a green-investment-product. Through the official certification of the MEP green bond by the independent Climate Bond Standards Board, MEP facilitates ecological evaluation of the green bond and makes it available for a broad circle of investors.

The issuance program with a series of four tranches will be used to refinance existing sources of debt capital which are used to finance the build-up of a portfolio of solar lease contracts with residential home owners in Germany. Through this model, MEP customizes self-produced solar energy to private households and with this, significantly contributes to the expansion of renewable energies in Germany. Institutional investors can now participate profitably in this through transparent and sustainable environmental bonds.

?We are honored that CBI as a renowned and independent institution has granted our first green bond with this certification. This is a clear quality statement, establishing credibility and guaranteeing to potential investors that this is a truly green investment opportunity. Our aim is not only to issue a successful investment product. As part of our pioneering role we consider it our duty to create awareness for this innovative financing instrument and to pave the way for future investors and issuers?, comments MEP founder Konstantin Strasser on this important milestone.



About Climate Bonds Initiative:

The Climate Bonds Initiative is an investor-focused not-for-profit, promoting large-scale investment in the low-carbon economy. Climate Bond Partners assist in developing initiatives to grow investment in climate solutions, participate in different market development committees and help define policy agendas for sector, country and sub-national programs. NGOs, banks, institutional investors, governments and other stakeholders are eligible to join as Climate Bond Partners to help rapidly grow a global market of green and climate bonds.

For more information, please visit www.climatebonds.net.



MEP Werke, the biggest subsidiary of Strasser Capital, is headquartered in Munich, Germany. It is one of Germany's leading decentralized energy providers as well as market leader in end-to-end service for photovoltaics and specializes in leasing solar power systems to German residential homeowners at a fixed monthly rate. The parent company and private equity investor Strasser Capital specializes in clean energy investments, financing and operations throughout the EU, with a focus on solar energy. Together with their partner bank MEP and Strasser Capital developed a unique financing structure, a long-term note issuance program that is secured on a granular portfolio of MEP solar lease receivables.

