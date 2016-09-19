Nobilis Expands Footprint to Galveston County With Acquisition of Surgery Center

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Nobilis Health Corp. (NYSE MKT: HLTH) (TSX: NHC) ("Nobilis" or the "Company") announced today that it has acquired an Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) in Dickinson, TX which will operate as a Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) of Nobilis' Bellaire Surgical Hospital. The new 8,387 square-foot facility has two operating suites, four pre-operative beds, and four recovery beds and will provide multispecialty services including those offered under Nobilis' six direct to consumer marketing brands. This ASC expands Nobilis's geographic reach into the southeast Houston Metro area, allowing it to reach doctors and patients currently unserved by its existing Houston-area facilities.

Nobilis Currently operates five other facilities in the Greater Houston Metropolitan area. The Greater Houston Metropolitan area is the fifth largest in the country and consists of 6.5 million people spread across 1,600 square miles and nine counties. The area includes the cities of Houston, The Woodlands, Katy, Clear Lake, Pearland, Sugar Land, Galveston, Dickinson, and many smaller communities. The new facility is located in the southeast region of the metropolitan area and will serve the communities of Clear Lake, Pearland and Galveston.

The transaction includes the lease of the facility location, the acquisition of necessary medical equipment and inventory for a nominal purchase price, the transfer of the ASC license and the execution of a campus management agreement through which Nobilis will manage the outpatient department.

"This expansion taps into our ability to drive volume and revenue from our Sales and Marketing division, as seen from the success we've had in the Dallas, Plano, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Houston areas," said Kenneth Efird, President of Nobilis. "By adding this ASC we will be able to serve new patients and new physicians who are currently outside the reach of our existing Houston locations."

Nobilis () is a full-service healthcare development and management company which currently owns or manages four surgical hospitals and five ASCs, partners with thirty-six additional facilities throughout the country, and markets six independent brands. Deploying a unique patient acquisition strategy driven by direct-to-consumer marketing, Nobilis is focused on a specified set of procedures that are performed at our centers by local physicians.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws, including the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan" or "continue." These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors which could significantly affect current plans and expectations and our future financial condition and results. These factors, which could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated, include, but are not limited to our ability to successfully maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; our ability to implement our business strategy, manage the growth in our business, and integrate acquired businesses; the risk of litigation and investigations, and liability claims for damages and other expenses not covered by insurance; the risk that payments from third-party payers, including government healthcare programs, may decrease or not increase as costs increase; adverse developments affecting the medical practices of our physician limited partners; our ability to maintain favorable relations with our physician limited partners; our ability to grow revenues by increasing case and procedure volume while maintaining profitability at the Nobilis Facilities; failure to timely or accurately bill for services; our ability to compete for physician partners, patients and strategic relationships; the risk of changes in patient volume and patient mix; the risk that laws and regulations that regulate payments for medical services made by government healthcare programs could cause our revenues to decrease; the risk that contracts are cancelled or not renewed or that we are not able to enter into additional contracts under terms that are acceptable to us; and the risk of potential decreases in our reimbursement rates. The foregoing are significant factors we think could cause our actual results to differ materially from expected results. However, there could be additional factors besides those listed herein that also could affect us in an adverse manner.

We have not undertaken any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All of our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made or, if a date is specified, as of such date. Subject to a mandatory requirements of applicable law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, circumstances or information on which the forward-looking statement is based. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing factors and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, filed on March 15, 2016, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

