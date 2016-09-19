Fresenius Medical Care Announces Launch of 6008 CAREsystem Into the Asia-Pacific Market

(firmenpresse) - PERTH, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- , the world's largest provider of dialysis products and services, is set to launch its new 6008 CAREsystem in the Asia-Pacific region, according to an announcement made by the company's management team at the 15th Asian-Pacific Congress of Nephrology (APCN) held in yesterday. The product, a hemodialysis therapy system for patients with end-stage renal disease, was revealed on stage by Harry De Wit, CEO and president of Fresenius Medical Care Asia-Pacific.

The new 6008 CAREsystem features a number of innovations leveraging leading-edge technology to enhance dialysis therapy for patients with chronic kidney failure. Its streamlined design, includes an all-in-one 6008 CAREset covering all treatment modalities, and a reduction in process and risk-related handling steps allows caregivers for more time to focus on direct patient care.

Harry De Wit, CEO and president of Fresenius Medical Care Asia-Pacific, said of the product launch: "We are very proud to be launching our new 6008 CAREsystem in Asia-Pacific. The system exemplifies our commitment to continuous innovation and improving patients' quality of life, something that is at the heart of everything we do. This new system has been meticulously designed to optimize dialysis treatment while simultaneously offering more efficiency. This means that more patients will benefit from improved outcomes and a higher level of care."

More than half of all dialysis machines worldwide are made by Fresenius Medical Care. The dialysis machine plays a huge role in hemodialysis for most of the 2.8 million people suffering from renal failure worldwide.

Harry de Wit, Member of Management Board & CEO Asia-Pacific, Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's largest provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which about 2.8 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,504 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 301,548 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers.

