MOTA-ENGIL TO BE PRESENT AT THE CF&B LARGE & MID CAP EVENT IN PARIS
(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Mota-Engil will attend the CF&B Large & Mid Cap Event in Paris on the 5(th) and 6(th) October. This is the 15(th) year in a row that Mota-Engil is present in this conference, where it has met with several investors from different nationalities.
Mota-Engil is a general contractor operating in sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and Europe. Mota-Engil is also involved in waste management where it operates in a fully integrated manner.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
