MOTA-ENGIL TO BE PRESENT AT THE CF&B LARGE & MID CAP EVENT IN PARIS

Mota-Engil will attend the CF&B Large & Mid Cap Event in Paris on the 5(th) and

6(th) October. This is the 15(th) year in a row that Mota-Engil is present in

this conference, where it has met with several investors from different

nationalities.



Mota-Engil is a general contractor operating in sub-Saharan Africa, Latin

America and Europe. Mota-Engil is also involved in waste management where it

operates in a fully integrated manner.



