MOTA-ENGIL TO BE PRESENT AT THE CF&B LARGE & MID CAP EVENT IN PARIS

Mota-Engil will attend the CF&B Large & Mid Cap Event in Paris on the 5(th) and
6(th) October. This is the 15(th) year in a row that Mota-Engil is present in
this conference, where it has met with several investors from different
nationalities.

Mota-Engil is a general contractor operating in sub-Saharan Africa, Latin
America and Europe. Mota-Engil is also involved in waste management where it
operates in a fully integrated manner.

Date: 09/19/2016 - 10:00
