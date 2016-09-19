Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in Connection with Share Buy-back Programme

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 45/2016





Copenhagen, 19 September 2016





Transactions in Connection

with Share Buy-back Programme





On 30 May 2016 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ("STG") announced that a share

share buy-back programme of up to 412,462 shares and a maximum consideration of

DKK 55m was launched with the purpose of hedging obligations arising from STG's

share based incentive schemes.



The buy-back programme was executed in accordance with Commission Regulation

(EC) no 2273/2003 of 22 December 2003 and from 3 July 2016 in accordance with

Article 5 of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the so-called Safe

Harbour method). The share buy-back programme was set to end no later than 30

September 2016.



The following transactions have been executed in the period 12-16 September

2016:



+---------------------+---------+-----------------------+----------------------+

| |Number of|Average purchase price,|Transaction value, DKK|

| | shares| DKK| |

+---------------------+---------+-----------------------+----------------------+

|12 September 2016 | 3,915| 108.72| 425,640|

+---------------------+---------+-----------------------+----------------------+

|13 September 2016 | 4,368| 108.90| 475,663|

+---------------------+---------+-----------------------+----------------------+

|14 September 2016 | 2,587| 109.08| 282,196|

+---------------------+---------+-----------------------+----------------------+

|15 September 2016 | 1,500| 109.17| 163,750|

+---------------------+---------+-----------------------+----------------------+



|16 September 2016 | 1,645| 109.71| 180,471|

+---------------------+---------+-----------------------+----------------------+

|Accumulated for the | 14,015| 109.01| 1,527,720|

|period | | | |

+---------------------+---------+-----------------------+----------------------+

|Accumulated under the| | | |

|programme | 412,462| 110,26| 45,479,497|

+---------------------+---------+-----------------------+----------------------+



A detailed overview of transactions during the period 12 - 16 September 2016 is

attached to this announcement.



Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 412,462 treasury shares,

corresponding to 0.412 % of the total share capital.



This concludes the share buy-back programme.





For further information, please contact:

For media enquiries:

Kaspar Bach Habersaat, Director of Group Communications, phone: +45 7220 7152

or kaspar.bach(at)st-group.com.





For investor enquiries:

Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 7220 7126 or torben.sand(at)st-

group.com.



About Scandinavian Tobacco Group



Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S with its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a world

leading producer of cigars and traditional pipe tobacco. The Group also produces

fine-cut tobacco and sells tobacco-related accessories. The Group produces and

sells 3 billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco annually.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group believes it is the only company globally with a core

strategic focus on production and distribution in all of these tobacco

categories.



Scandinavian Tobacco Group holds market-leading positions in the machine-made

cigar market in Europe, the handmade cigar market in the US, the online and

catalogue retail sales of cigars in the US, the traditional pipe tobacco market

globally and in selected fine-cut tobacco markets.



Scandinavian Tobacco Group has a diversified portfolio of more than 200 brands

providing a complementary range of established global brands and local

champions. In the cigar segment, the brand portfolio comprises Café Crème, La

Paz, Macanudo, CAO, Partagas (US) and Cohiba (US). Pipe tobacco brands include

Captain Black, Erinmore, Borkum Riff and W.Ø. Larsen, while leading fine-cut

tobacco brands include Bugler, Break, Escort, Bali Shag and Tiedemanns.



As at 31 December 2015, the Group employed approx. 8,100 people in the Dominican

Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Canada

and the US.



For more information please visit www.st-group.com.









Scandinavian Tobacco Group - Transactions under buy-back 19 Sept. 2016:

http://hugin.info/171738/R/2042905/762588.pdf



STG Appendix to Company Announcement 45, 19 Sep 2016:

http://hugin.info/171738/R/2042905/762647.pdf







