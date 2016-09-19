       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in Connection with Share Buy-back Programme

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -






COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
No. 45/2016


                                       Copenhagen, 19 September 2016


Transactions in Connection
with Share Buy-back Programme


On 30 May 2016 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ("STG") announced that a share
share buy-back programme of up to 412,462 shares and a maximum consideration of
DKK 55m was launched with the purpose of hedging obligations arising from STG's
share based incentive schemes.

The buy-back programme was executed in accordance with Commission Regulation
(EC) no 2273/2003 of 22 December 2003 and from 3 July 2016 in accordance with
Article 5 of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the so-called Safe
Harbour method). The share buy-back programme was set to end no later than 30
September 2016.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 12-16 September
2016:

+---------------------+---------+-----------------------+----------------------+
|  |Number of|Average purchase price,|Transaction value, DKK|
| | shares| DKK| |
+---------------------+---------+-----------------------+----------------------+
|12 September 2016 | 3,915| 108.72| 425,640|
+---------------------+---------+-----------------------+----------------------+
|13 September 2016 | 4,368| 108.90| 475,663|
+---------------------+---------+-----------------------+----------------------+
|14 September 2016 | 2,587| 109.08| 282,196|
+---------------------+---------+-----------------------+----------------------+
|15 September 2016 | 1,500| 109.17| 163,750|
+---------------------+---------+-----------------------+----------------------+


|16 September 2016 | 1,645| 109.71| 180,471|
+---------------------+---------+-----------------------+----------------------+
|Accumulated for the | 14,015| 109.01| 1,527,720|
|period | | | |
+---------------------+---------+-----------------------+----------------------+
|Accumulated under the| | | |
|programme | 412,462| 110,26| 45,479,497|
+---------------------+---------+-----------------------+----------------------+

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 12 - 16 September 2016 is
attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 412,462 treasury shares,
corresponding to 0.412 % of the total share capital.

This concludes the share buy-back programme.


For further information, please contact:
For media enquiries:
Kaspar Bach Habersaat, Director of Group Communications, phone: +45 7220 7152
or kaspar.bach(at)st-group.com.


For investor enquiries:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 7220 7126 or torben.sand(at)st-
group.com.

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S with its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a world
leading producer of cigars and traditional pipe tobacco. The Group also produces
fine-cut tobacco and sells tobacco-related accessories. The Group produces and
sells 3 billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco annually.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group believes it is the only company globally with a core
strategic focus on production and distribution in all of these tobacco
categories.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group holds market-leading positions in the machine-made
cigar market in Europe, the handmade cigar market in the US, the online and
catalogue retail sales of cigars in the US, the traditional pipe tobacco market
globally and in selected fine-cut tobacco markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has a diversified portfolio of more than 200 brands
providing a complementary range of established global brands and local
champions.  In the cigar segment, the brand portfolio comprises Café Crème, La
Paz, Macanudo, CAO, Partagas (US) and Cohiba (US). Pipe tobacco brands include
Captain Black, Erinmore, Borkum Riff and W.Ø. Larsen, while leading fine-cut
tobacco brands include Bugler, Break, Escort, Bali Shag and Tiedemanns.

As at 31 December 2015, the Group employed approx. 8,100 people in the Dominican
Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Canada
and the US.

For more information please visit www.st-group.com.




Scandinavian Tobacco Group - Transactions under buy-back 19 Sept. 2016:
http://hugin.info/171738/R/2042905/762588.pdf

STG Appendix to Company Announcement 45, 19 Sep 2016:
http://hugin.info/171738/R/2042905/762647.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.st-group.com/



Company information / Profile:

