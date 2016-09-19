Valmet to supply its first Waste to Energy boiler plant to China

Valmet and Zibo Green Energy New Energy Co., Ltd. have signed a contract

regarding a delivery of a SRF (solid recovered fuel) -fired boiler plant to Zibo

Green Energy's power plant in the city of Zibo located in the Shandong province

in China. The new Waste to Energy power boiler plant will supply electricity for

the national grid.



The order was included in Valmet's second quarter 2016 orders received. The

value of the order is not disclosed.



Zibo Green Energy's investment into efficient Waste to Energy solution enables

high overall efficiency with very effective heat and power generation and

additionally supports circular economy. Installation is scheduled to begin in

February 2017. Heat and power production will start by the end of 2017.



"With the help of Valmet's efficient boiler technology and the operational

reliability of the equipment, we expect to achieve high economic efficiency

involving reduced need for maintenance and production shut-downs," says

Shengquan Wang, General Manager at Zibo Green Energy New Energy Co., Ltd.



"This is Valmet's first Waste to Energy boiler plant delivery to China. We have

developed our Waste to Energy concept especially for this type of power plants.

The solution will enable excellent efficiency through high steam parameters even

when combusting solid recovered fuels. Utilizing waste in energy production will

enable a significant reduction of CO2 emissions compared to fossil fuel powered

plants," says Kai Janhunen, Vice President, Heat and Power Generation at Valmet.



Technical information about the delivery



Valmet's delivery includes a CYMIC boiler island from fuel silo to boiler

outlet. The boiler uses circulating fluidized bed (CFB) technology. The steam

capacity of the new plant will be 108 MW and the plant's electricity production



capacity will be approximately 35 MW.



The green field boiler plant will use SRF as its fuel totaling to 350,000 tons

of SRF annually. Light fuel oil is used only for start-ups. The chlorine and

alkaline content in the waste derived fuel is relatively high, but using

Valmet's circular fluidized bed technology the emissions are controlled

efficiently.



Information about the customer Zibo Green Energy



Zibo Green Energy New Energy Co., Ltd. specializes in municipal solid waste

incineration for heat and power generation. The company is part of Hangzhou

Jinjiang Group Co., Ltd.





