Nokia launches Mobile Edge Computing-based enterprise applications

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Press Release

* MEC to enable private, low-latency applications tailored to specific

enterprise needs

* Data-intensive applications enable object tracking, video surveillance and

analytics to enhance operations and security for industrial facilities,

transport hubs, hospitals and other verticals

* Robust, secure connectivity for business-critical dedicated LTE networks in

licensed and unlicensed spectrum as well as via 'Wi-Fi Controller as a

Service'



19 September, 2016



Espoo, Finland - Nokia is to extend its application of Mobile Edge Computing

(MEC) so enterprises can take advantage of applications using low latency,

business-critical mobile broadband networks to satisfy all their communications

needs, enhance operations and reduce costs.



Nokia's Mobile Edge Computing platform will extend the possibilities of the

connected world to myriad enterprises such as warehouses, factories,

transportation hubs, campuses and hospitals, connecting personnel and automating

workflows. Nokia is today launching three enterprise-specific MEC applications:

* Object tracking to allow the tracking of assets and personnel to centimeter-

level accuracy. The tagging and tracking of baggage carts in airports,

wheelchairs and expensive medical equipment in hospitals and assets in

warehouses, will maintain constant visibility, reducing theft and security

risks.

* Video surveillance extended from the operations room to mobile devices,

allowing security personnel to access any feed reliably at any time,

wherever they are.

* Video analytics, using Mobile Edge Computing to analyze data feeds from

security cameras, alerting staff to investigate irregular activity

immediately.



Nokia will provide an AppFactory environment for the creation of applications to



meet the specific needs of enterprises and will support the integration of

existing enterprise applications to the MEC environment.



To allow enterprises to take advantage of these applications and reduce the time

and costs of maintaining legacy platforms, Nokia will provide connectivity to

robust, dedicated, low-latency, networks using MEC to process data closer to end

users, in conjunction with any combination of small cells and macro base

stations. The company will initially enable connectivity over existing licensed

LTE spectrum, working together with operators to transform portions of their 4G

networks into discrete private LTE networks as well as over Wi-Fi networks via

its 'Wi-Fi Controller as a Service offer'. In a future development Nokia will

leverage LTE in the unlicensed spectrum using its MulteFire* technology.



Christian Renaud, Research Director, 451 Research said: "Nokia has created an

entirely new customer market with this offer. By enabling robust local

enterprise applications across secure mobile networks, Nokia will equip

enterprises with a new level of accuracy and transparency in their operations,

while at the same time enabling cost and operational efficiencies."



Dirk Lindemeier, head of Mobile Edge Computing and Wi-Fi products at Nokia,

said: "Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) allows enterprises to take advantage of the

latest generation LTE technology, in particular small cells, and real time

applications for building complete campus networks. These networks meet the

demanding privacy, resilience, and latency requirements set by business-critical

applications, extending LTE to new domains.



Did you know

Nokia is a founding member of the Mobile Edge Computing ETSI Industry

Specification Group, which fosters an open environment around IT and cloud-

computing capabilities within the Radio Access Network.



Resources

* Web Page: Nokia Mobile Edge Computing + Infographic

* Web Page: Smart Wi-Fi

* Press Release: Nokia launches extensive 'as a service' portfolio to

accelerate the move by operators and enterprises to an ultra-connected world

* Press Release: Nokia AirScale launch ushers in a new age of cloud-based Wi-

Fi for service providers #MWC16

* Video: IoT Video Analytics for Smart Cities

* Video: Connected cars - first step on the way to autonomous driving



Connect with Nokia:

* Subscribe to receive our product news alerts

* Website

* Blog

* Twitter

* YouTube

* LinkedIn

* Facebook



* MulteFire Alliance is an international association dedicated to building a

global ecosystem in support of the common interests of members, developers and

users in the application of Long Term Evolution (LTE) and next generation mobile

cellular technology in configurations that use only unlicensed radio spectrum.

Nokia is one of the two founding members of the MulteFire Alliance.



About Nokia



Nokia is a global leader in the technologies that connect people and things.

Powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs and Nokia Technologies, the company

is at the forefront of creating and licensing the technologies that are

increasingly at the heart of our connected lives.



With state-of-the-art software, hardware and services for any type of network,

Nokia is uniquely positioned to help communication service providers,

governments, and large enterprises deliver on the promise of 5G, the Cloud and

the Internet of Things. http://nokia.com



Media Enquiries

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services(at)nokia.com







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: NOKIA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://company.nokia.com



PressRelease by

NOKIA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/19/2016 - 09:07

Language: English

News-ID 495444

Character count: 6409

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NOKIA

Stadt: Espoo





Number of hits: 39



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease