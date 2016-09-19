MacGregor wins equipment package contracts for seven new Middle East offshore support vessels

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 19 SEPTEMBER 2016 AT 10.30 AM EEST



MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has won comprehensive equipment package contracts

for a variety of seven specialist support vessels that will operate in the

Middle East region. MacGregor will deliver deck cranes and a range of deck

machinery to each vessel. The order is booked into the third quarter 2016 order

intake.



"These orders are a good demonstration of MacGregor's ability to deliver a one-

stop-shop solution, using products from across our range of market-leading

brands. All backed-up by good global aftersales and service support," says Esko

Karvonen, Head of Smart Ocean Technology division, MacGregor. "We are often

approached to supply specific equipment on board a vessel, but packages of

equipment always prove to be the most beneficial solution to the owner."



MacGregor will deliver: a deck crane and deck machinery, shark-jaws and towing

pins to two 58m anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels; deck machinery and a

deck crane to one 45m work utility vessel; and a deck crane and deck machinery

to four 45m maintenance utility vessels. MacGregor equipment deliveries are

planned for the first quarter of 2017.



"MacGregor worked closely with the owner early in the process to discuss

technicalities," Mr Karvonen continues. "This early involvement optimises design

decisions, which can positively influence the profitability, safety, reliability

and environmental sustainability of operations throughout a vessel's working

life. We will continue this close cooperation with the customer."



The vessels will be built in China for a leading provider of marine logistics

services in Middle East. They are planned for delivery in the third quarter of

2017 and will support the operations of a Middle Eastern National Oil Company in

the Arabian Gulf under a firmed five-year charter with a two-year extension



option.



For more information please contact:

Esko Karvonen, Head of Smart Ocean Technology division, MacGregor,

tel. +65 9839 2425, Email: esko.karvonen(at)macgregor.com



or

Heli Malkavaara, Senior Communications Manager, MacGregor Group, tel.

+358 20 777 4500, Email: heli.malkavaara(at)macgregor.com







MacGregor shapes the offshore and marine industries by offering world-leading

engineering solutions and services with a strong portfolio of MacGregor,

Hatlapa, Porsgrunn, Pusnes and Triplex brands. Shipbuilders, owners and

operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability

and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close

cooperation with MacGregor.



MacGregor solutions and services for handling marine cargoes, vessel operations,

offshore loads, crude/LNG transfer and offshore mooring are all designed to

perform with the sea. www.macgregor.com



MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in

2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs over 11,000 people.

www.cargotec.com













This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Cargotec Corporation via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.cargotec.com



PressRelease by

Cargotec Corporation

Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/19/2016 - 09:30

Language: English

News-ID 495447

Character count: 3761

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cargotec Corporation

Stadt: Helsinki





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease