MacGregor wins equipment package contracts for seven new Middle East offshore support vessels

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 19 SEPTEMBER 2016 AT 10.30 AM EEST
MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has won comprehensive equipment package contracts
for a variety of seven specialist support vessels that will operate in the
Middle East region. MacGregor will deliver deck cranes and a range of deck
machinery to each vessel. The order is booked into the third quarter 2016 order
intake.
"These orders are a good demonstration of MacGregor's ability to deliver a one-
stop-shop solution, using products from across our range of market-leading
brands. All backed-up by good global aftersales and service support," says Esko
Karvonen, Head of Smart Ocean Technology division, MacGregor. "We are often
approached to supply specific equipment on board a vessel, but packages of
equipment always prove to be the most beneficial solution to the owner."
MacGregor will deliver: a deck crane and deck machinery, shark-jaws and towing
pins to two 58m anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels; deck machinery and a
deck crane to one 45m work utility vessel; and a deck crane and deck machinery
to four 45m maintenance utility vessels. MacGregor equipment deliveries are
planned for the first quarter of 2017.
"MacGregor worked closely with the owner early in the process to discuss
technicalities," Mr Karvonen continues. "This early involvement optimises design
decisions, which can positively influence the profitability, safety, reliability
and environmental sustainability of operations throughout a vessel's working
life. We will continue this close cooperation with the customer."
The vessels will be built in China for a leading provider of marine logistics
services in Middle East. They are planned for delivery in the third quarter of
2017 and will support the operations of a Middle Eastern National Oil Company in
the Arabian Gulf under a firmed five-year charter with a two-year extension
option.
For more information please contact:
Esko Karvonen, Head of Smart Ocean Technology division, MacGregor,
tel. +65 9839 2425, Email: esko.karvonen(at)macgregor.com
or
Heli Malkavaara, Senior Communications Manager, MacGregor Group, tel.
+358 20 777 4500, Email: heli.malkavaara(at)macgregor.com
MacGregor shapes the offshore and marine industries by offering world-leading
engineering solutions and services with a strong portfolio of MacGregor,
Hatlapa, Porsgrunn, Pusnes and Triplex brands. Shipbuilders, owners and
operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability
and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close
cooperation with MacGregor.
MacGregor solutions and services for handling marine cargoes, vessel operations,
offshore loads, crude/LNG transfer and offshore mooring are all designed to
perform with the sea. www.macgregor.com
MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in
2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs over 11,000 people.
www.cargotec.com
