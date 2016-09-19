The Whitest White: Ceresana Analyzes the Global Market for Titanium Dioxide

Titanium dioxide, the most important white pigment with the highest refractive index, is the top-selling pigment type for paints, varnishes, paper, and plastics.

Market Study: Titanium Dioxide (2nd edition)

(firmenpresse) - Titanium dioxide is used, for example, for the production of glass, ceramics, and catalysts. Titanium dioxide is used in food and medicine as well as in sunscreen. The market research company Ceresana extensively analyzed the global market for titanium dioxide along the complete value-added chain already for the second time: from the feedstock ilmenite, leucoxene, and rutile to the refined intermediates titanium slag and synthetic rutile up to the individual end products.



Ilmenite Is the Main Source



"Titanium dioxide" is the generic term for ilmenite, leucoxene, natural and synthetic rutile, as well as titanium slag. All of these products contain different amounts of titanium dioxide - depending on product type and country of origin. Ilmenite was by far the most important feedstock for the production of titanium dioxide in 2015 with an amount of over 11.2 million tonnes. Ilmenite has a varying titanium dioxide content of between 38% and 60%. The content of natural and synthetic rutile is between 93% and 96% and of titanium slag between 81% and 95%. In 2015, almost 8.7 million tonnes of pure titanium dioxide were manufactured thereof worldwide. More than two thirds of it were processed to pigments. For other end products, such as technically pure titanium, electrical conductors, and chemical intermediates, about 11% were utilized. About 28% were used for further refinement to synthetic rutile and titanium slag.



Paints and Varnishes Dominate



The feedstock for the production of titanium dioxide originates in very few countries, for example South Africa, Sierra Leone, and Saudi-Arabia. On the other hand, demand is determined by processors in Asia-Pacific, North America, and Western Europe. The most important sales market with a share of more than 56% is the processing in paints and varnishes. The application areas plastics, paper, and other pigment applications, such as food and sunscreen, rank second to fourth.



The Study in Brief:





Chapter 1 provides a presentation and analysis of the global market for titanium dioxide - including forecasts up to 2023. From the feedstocks ilmenite, rutile, and titanium slag up to the sales markets, information on the regions Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa is given.

Chapter 2 offers market data on the 17 most important countries: demand, sales, production, and capacity. The analysis starts with the individual feedstock situation and examines the demand for titanium dioxide of each feedstock type and application area. As a final step, the market for titanium dioxide pigments is analyzed: capacities, production, demand, trade, and application areas.

Chapter 3 examines the application areas of titanium dioxide pigments in detail: paints and varnishes, paper, plastics, and other applications. These individual sales markets are analyzed in detail with regard to the different world regions and the most important countries.

Chapter 4 provides profiles of the largest manufacturers of titanium dioxide feedstock and pigments  clearly arranged according to contact details, revenues, profit, product range, production sites, capacities, and profile summary. In-depth profiles of 71 producers are given, including Chemours, Cristal, Henan Billions, Huntsman, Iluka Resources, Indian Rare Earths, Kenmare Resources, Kronos, Rio Tinto, and Tronox.





