Elo to Showcase Smaller Digital Signage Formats for Immersive Interactions at Technology Exposed 2016

(firmenpresse) - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Endless aisle, side by side interaction and intelligent fitting rooms, along with point of information, product finder, and point of transaction, are just some of the application ranges powered by Elo's new I-Series family of products. Thanks to which many of Elo's customers have already seen increases in sales by up to 10%.

, the global leader in touchscreen solutions, announced that it will showcase new small format interactive digital signage at this year's Technology Exposed. The Elo I-Series small format signage provides an integrated platform for immersive interactive applications. With the latest addition to the family, I-Series for Windows, the Elo I-Series range now comes with a choice of operating systems including Android, Windows 7 and Windows 10. Available in 15.6- and 21.5-inch widescreen formats, the I-Series for Windows features Elo's industry-leading TouchPro® projected capacitive (PCAP) technology, which enables a 10-touch interactive experience. At the heart of the devices are powerful processing options that include the latest Intel processors - the 6th generation Intel® Skylake i5.

"Technology is changing the face of retail and Elo is at the leading edge. Simply because mobility has dominated the last decade of the world's technology innovation focus, with the touchscreen having emerged as the preferred interaction device between people and computers. is a trends scouting event, where resellers and end-users come to explore the newest and latest. Thus, Elo's cutting edge products will be showcased here. But ultimately, what we want to share at the event is our expertise in bridging the gap between the online and in-store shopping environments to maximize revenue," states Maarten Bais, GM EMEA, Elo.

Through the EloView cloud-connected software, the Elo ecosystem delivers remote visibility, control and scheduling. EloView enables existing digital marketing content and mobile applications to be remotely distributed to I-Series devices in multiple locations via the cloud. With simple device management options, easy content delivery, and integration with existing content management systems (CMS), retailers can now scale their creative assets into a consistent brand experience, as well as enable shopping incentives through data capturing and analytics. All this in real-time all over the world across ultra-thin touch displays with either PCAP or infrared touch technologies, providing a smartphone-like response: fast and extremely sensitive, with up to 10 touches simultaneously.

The I-Series also comes in the smallest, 10-inch size, for easy-to-deploy virtual sales assistant functions, as well as more private transactional applications. And while Elo's small format digital signage powers secure, personal and discreet transactions, longer distance in-store interactions are enabled by Elo's large format displays. Elo thus bridges the entire omnichannel experience through its latest interactive digital signage displays: a fully integrated Windows and Android platform from 10- to 70-inches.

For a live immersive experience demo, visit Elo at Technology Exposed, September 21st - 22nd.

Elo is a global leader in touchscreen solutions including point of sale systems and interactive signage displays from 10 to 70 inches. As one of the inventors of the touchscreen, Elo now has 20+ million retail and hospitality installations in 80+ countries with products designed in California and built to last with a 3-year standard warranty. The Elo touchscreen experience has consistently stood for quality, reliability and innovation. Elo intellectual property is protected by global patent, trademark and design registrations. Learn more about Elo's displays at .

