Ringler Rresearch Initiates Research Coverage of GoGold Resources Inc.

(firmenpresse) - RINGLER RESEARCH INITIATES RESEARCH COVERAGE OF GOGOLD RESOURCES INC.



GoGold Resources Inc. ("GoGold" or the "Company") (TSE: GGD) is pleased that Ringler Consulting and Research GmbH has started the coverage of the company in a research report published today. The full report can be downloaded at the following link: http://www.mining-research.com/research-berichte



About the company:

GoGold Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer with projects in Mexico.



The company's Parral Mine is in commercial production and produced in 2015 1.3 Mio. ounces SilverEq at low cash cost of 8.42 USD. The companys Santa Gertrudis gold project is in the development stage with planned production in the near future.



GoGold ows a balanced portfolio of projects that should provide ample cash flow over the next several years.



GoGold Resources is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

More information about the projects and the company can be found at: http://gogoldresources.com/



For further information:

Brad Langille, President and CEO,

T: 902 482-1998, or,

Steve Low, Corporate Development,

T: 416 855 0435,

Email : steve(at)gogoldresources.com,

Or visit : www.gogoldresources.com



CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the U.S. Securities Act), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGolds securities in the United States.





This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation.All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the impact of the private placement and debt financing on GoGold and the Parral tailings project, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward-looking informationthat involve various risks and uncertainties.Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the ability to satisfy all conditions to funding of the second tranche under the credit agreement.There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.



Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with the GoGolds projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.



Disclaimer: This GoGold Resources Inc. ("GoGold") website may include certain information that may be deemed forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, that address resource potential, exploration drilling, mining activities and events or developments that the Corporation expects, are forward-looking information. Although the Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.



Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include market prices, mining and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. GoGold does not assume any obligation to update such information, except as required by applicable law.







