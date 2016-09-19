Evolving Systems Solutions Expanded to Support New Services and Subscriber Acquisition at Leading North Africa Mobile Carrier

Adding New Value in Customer Acquisition and Activation, Delivering New Services to More Subscribers

(firmenpresse) - ENGLEWOOD CO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time activation, analytics and marketing for connected mobile devices worldwide, today announced a long-standing customer in North Africa will deploy new solutions from the Company's subscriber acquisition and activation suite.

A market leading mobile operator in North Africa, and a part of one of the largest global carrier groups, is undertaking an OSS/BSS transformation program, which will enable the carrier to expand the services it offers to a growing subscriber base.

Evolving Systems' existing Activation solutions will be upgraded to a new architecture for even greater scale and throughput. In addition, a new Resource Management solution will be integrated with the Activation solution to ensure efficient use of mobile numbers, SIM cards and identifiers throughout the subscriber lifecycle.

"We are delighted to announce this new order from an existing customer, who recognizes the value that Evolving Systems has provided and regards us as a trusted partner as they continue to grow their business," said Thomas Thekkethala, Chief Executive Officer of Evolving Systems. "Our solutions suite and team of telecoms experts continue to deliver measurable business results at this customer throughout the subscriber lifecycle from Acquisition through Activation and Upsell."

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is a provider of software and services to 75 network operators in over 50 countries worldwide. The Company's portfolio includes market-leading subscriber service, SIM card and mobile broadband activation of connected devices and real-time analytics and marketing solutions to monetize mobile network services and consumer behavior. Founded in 1985, the Company has headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Malaysia and Romania. For more information please visit or follow us on Twitter

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Specifically, statements about the impact and ability of the solution described in this press release to handle future needs of customers are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our expectations and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the Company may not undertake to update these statements. Actual results could vary materially from these expectations. For a more extensive discussion of Evolving Systems' business, and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 15, 2016; Forms 10-Q, 10-Q/A, 8-K and 8-K/A; press releases and the Company's website.

