Where Food Comes From, Inc. to Present at the MicroCap Leadership Summit

(firmenpresse) - CASTLE ROCK, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (d.b.a. IMI Global, Inc.) (OTCQB: WFCF), the most trusted resource for third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced it has been selected to present at the inaugural MicroCap Leadership Summit, hosted by MicroCapClub, on Thursday, September 22, 2016, at the Westin Chicago Northwest Hotel in Itasca, Illinois.

The Where Food Comes From presentation will be made by chairman and CEO John Saunders at 12:30 p.m. Central Time. The Company's investor presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" page of the Where Food Comes From website, located at

For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (d.b.a. IMI Global) is America's trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. The Company supports more than 10,000 farmers, ranchers, processors, retailers, distributors and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services through its IMI Global, International Certification Services, Validus Verification Services, and Sterling Solutions units. In addition, the Company's Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program utilizes the verification of product attributes to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase through product labeling and web-based information sharing and education. Visit for additional information.

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, and UK markets. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub's mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit

Contacts:





Jay Pfeiffer

Pfeiffer High Investor Relations, Inc.

Investor Relations Counsel

Where Food Comes From, Inc.

303-393-7044





More information:

http://www.WhereFoodComesFrom.com



Where Food Comes From

