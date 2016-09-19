United Nations 71st General Assembly "SDG Media Zone" Now Open -- Supported by PVBLIC Foundation

The Media Zone Is a Content Creating Hub Built to Bridge Communications Between the UN and the General Public, Translating High Level Diplomatic Discussions Into an Engaging Conversation

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- is proud to announce it will be co-hosting the SDG Media Zone. Every half hour on the SDG Media Zone stage, Heads of States, UN leaders, CEOs, celebrities, young people and high level guests will engage in interactive 30-minute dialogues followed by a Q&A. Media events will be running all week from September 19th-23rd at the United Nations Headquarters Plaza in New York City in support of the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

is powered by a partnership between , and the and PVBLIC Foundation's Digital Media Zone platform .

The SDG Media Zone is a designated space hosted in parallel to High Level Meetings and Summits that works as a "live social media newsroom" where journalists, bloggers, celebrities, media influencers and high-level delegates from around the world can join the conversation, generate discussion and engage the global online community during the United Nations General Assembly High-Level week, supporting the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Media Zone lounge is equipped with WiFi, workspaces, interview booths, photo booths and live stream of the various meetings happening inside the United Nations. The SDG Media Zone will act as a platform for the launch of new initiatives and partnerships as well as ongoing collaborations for the achievement of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development; providing all partners the ability to create live content, connect and celebrate the decision makers and the global delegations during this high level summit.

PVBLIC Co-Founder and Chairman, , commented, "We at PVBLIC are honored to partner with the Office of the President of the General Assembly, Executive Office of the UN Secretary-General and the United Nations Department of Public Information as a co-host the media zone at the most important global meeting of the year. What an incredible opportunity to produce such a historic event - on the one-year anniversary of the greatest agenda ever put in place. We will be celebrating the work of multiple UN agencies, enabling partnership launches that will help make our world a better place and implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development with our core focus on ; connecting private, public, and civil society - empowering every individual to take action to build a better future for us and our children."

Official anchor partners for the SDG Media Zone include Groupe Speciale Mobile , , , and supporting partner Every Woman Every Child .

Some of the discussion and partnership that will be celebrated and showcased this week are; Implementing the SDGs - Universal Push to transform our world, , , Earth To Marrakesh, , and , , & .

For more information, on the SDG Media Zone visit:

PVBLIC Foundation is an innovative non-profit media organization that harnesses the power of media to drive social change. An aggregator of media across all platforms, PVBLIC works strategically to pair media space with key non-profits at the local, national and global levels. We utilize existing and emerging technologies to increase issue awareness around important causes and help non-profits amplify their message. .

On 1 January 2016, the of the -- adopted by world leaders in September 2015 at an -- officially came into force. Over the next fifteen years, with these new Goals that universally apply to all, countries will mobilize efforts to end all forms of poverty, fight inequalities and tackle climate change, while ensuring that no one is left behind.

The SDGs build on the success of and aim to go further to end all forms of poverty. The new Goals are unique in that they call for action by all countries, poor, rich and middle-income to promote prosperity while protecting the planet. They recognize that ending poverty must go hand-in-hand with strategies that build economic growth and addresses a range of social needs including education, health, social protection, and job opportunities, while tackling climate change and environmental protection.

While the SDGs are not legally binding, governments are expected to take ownership and establish national frameworks for the achievement of the 17 Goals. Countries have the primary responsibility for follow-up and review of the progress made in implementing the Goals, which will require quality, accessible and timely data collection. Regional follow-up and review will be based on national-level analyses and contribute to follow-up and review at the global level.

Karolina Piotrowska

Communications and Media Relations

PVBLIC Foundation





Matthew Bird

President

1-800-Publicrelations, Inc.

Direct: +1.646.401.4499

Main: +1.800.782.6185

Email:





http://sdgmz.org/



