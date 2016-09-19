Ringler Research initiates Research Coverage of Oceanus Resources Corp.



Oceanus Resources Corp. ("Oceanus Resources" or the "Company") (TSXV: OCN) is pleased that Ringler Consulting and Research GmbH has started the coverage of the company today. The full company profile can be downloaded at the following link: http://mining-research.de/newsletter



About the company:



Oceanus Resources Corp. is a Canadian-based precious metal exploration and development company with projects in Mexico.



The company's flagship project El Tigre is located in the famous Sierra Madre Occidental mineral belt in Mexico.



Oceanus Resources is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

More information about the projects and the company can be found at: http://www.oceanusresources.ca/s/home.asp



For further information, please contact:



Glenn Jessome

President and CEO

Tel. +1 902 492 0298

jessome(at)oceanusresources.ca



CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, resources and reserves, the ability to convert inferred resources to indicated resources, the ability to complete future drilling programs and infill sampling, the ability to extend resource blocks, the similarity of mineralization at El Tigre to the Ocampo mine, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Oceanus, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "may", "is expected to", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "projection", "could", "vision", "goals", "objective" and "outlook" and other similar words. Although Oceanus believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Oceanus's expectations include risks and uncertainties related to exploration, development, operations, commodity prices and global financial volatility, risk and uncertainties of operating in a foreign jurisdiction as well as additional risks described from time to time in the filings made by Oceanus with securities regulators.











