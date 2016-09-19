New Jackson Orthodontic Dental Care Center open for Business best Orthodontist

Safer Orthodontics is launching their new Orthodontist dental care center in the Jackson NJ. The new Orthodontic Dental center is now open for business.. Further information can be found at http://saferorthodontics.com.

(firmenpresse) - In a slightly different approach to launching its new Orthodontist dental care service, Safer Orthodontics in [Jackson NJ](https://goo.gl/maps/rPDvVwaD8hP2) has moved in to their new Orthodontic Dental care center and is now open for business.



Where most businesses tend to just We want you to feel like you are at home and not being hurried through a process., Safer Orthodontics has decided to be a little more this unique state of the art facility with modern equipment with the start of its new Orthodontist dental care service.



Dr. Safer, Owner at Safer Orthodontics, says: "They wanted to be this unique state of the art facility with modern equipment with the launch of new [Orthodontist dental care service](http://goo.gl/LqbRVV) because They want people in the community to know about their awesome Dental care..



They want people to come by and get to know Dr. Safer and feel like they are part of the family.



Safer Orthodontics has always made a point of standing out when compared to other Orthodontist in the Jackson NJ area. This launch celebration is just one of the many ways it does so.



This is a great way for those in the community to come by and get to know the family here. As Central Jersey's premier orthodontic experience, Safer Orthodontics' goal is to comfortably transition your smile into a smile that you can be proud of! Watch this short video. [click here](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IU-nqqCLZZw).



They welcome everyone to visit their beautifully designed office, where you will be greeted by the friendly staff. Enjoy a state-of-the-art lounge area equipped with a full iPad dock while the client waits their turn. At Safer Orthodontics, customers will receive the personal attention and care theyÂÂve always wanted from a Board Certified Orthodontist, Dr. Abraham Safer. They consider every patient a valued member of the Safer Orthodontics family.



EveryoneÂÂs desire to have a beautiful smile is their top priority! Customer care is completely personalized to the customers needs: They offer multiple treatment options, such as traditional or clear braces and Invisalign, and each patient receives a specialized treatment plan that is dedicated just for them. Benefit from the latest technology!





Forget those bulky molds: at Safer Orthodontics, they use modern scanning methods to conjure a perfect image of the clients mouth - improved results, minimal discomfort The entire office is equipped with top-of-the-line equipment and machinery, enabling a smoother and improved treatment efficiency, no matter what the procedure. Enter the patient treatment area and enjoy the privacy of semi-partitioned bays, where each patient can relax comfortably.



A strikingly beautiful washing station and pure, filtered water enhance each visit, while a multi-colored light show provides entertainment overhead! For the adult patients and visits that require more complicated procedures, a fully private treatment room allows them to respect the needs of each patient. Patient comfort is of the utmost importance.



Every patient at Safer Orthodontics is evaluated and welcomed personally by Dr. Safer himself. Dr. Safer's legendary personal care and meticulous attention-to-detail ensure that the customer will receive the treatment plan that is just right for their smile goals. They want the "after" photo to wow the client! Safer Orthodontics believes that working hand-in-hand with your general dentist allows the orthodontic treatment to proceed healthily and optimally.



A whole-picture approach is their mode of operation. At Safer Orthodontics, they understand that your smile is not just a small, physical aspect of who you are; it's a persons calling card to the world! They know how difficult even a normal, day-to-day interaction can be when an individual doesn't feel proud to flash that grin.



Safer Orthodontics has been serving the Jackson NJ area since 2015. To date it has served many customers and has become recognized as a prestigious dental office. It can be found on [2080 W County Line Rd](http://goo.gl/MYJ5Ny) near the NPGS.



Dr. Safer also said: "While Safer Orthodontics may not be the only business with this kind of dental care, local residents are choosing Safer Orthodontics because We make you want to smile again."



When asked about the new Orthodontist dental care center, Dr. Safer said: "We think it's going to be a hit because We know people will be impressed with our new office".



Further information about Safer Orthodontics and the new Orthodontist dental care center can be discovered at [http://goo.gl/hSZyoV](https://t.co/KXvFPHbd03)





