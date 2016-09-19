Jenoptik receives additional order from Raytheon worth just under 4 million euros

Jenoptik will once again deliver important components for the Patriot missile defense system

(PresseBox) - The order from Raytheon includes power generators, which supply the radar and the launcher systems of the missile defense system with electrical power. Jenoptik develops and produces the power generators as well as other Patriot subsystems at its Altenstadt location in Bavaria, Germany.

As a long-term supplier for the system, the technology group announced the receipt of several new orders at the start of August. Further orders are expected by the end of the year. All orders will contribute to revenue and earnings of the Defense & Civil Systems segment for 2016 as well as 2017. Following a strong year in 2015, the segment again increased its revenue and earnings in the first half year 2016, generating revenue of 111 million euros.

Patriot is a ground-based mid-range missile air defense system that provides a defense against aircraft, tactical ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.



As an integrated photonics company, Jenoptik is active in the five divisions of Optical Systems, Healthcare & Industry, Automotive, Traffic Solutions and Defense & Civil Systems.

The Defense & Civil Systems division develops, produces and distributes mechatronic and sensor systems for civil and military applications. The portfolio ranges from individual assemblies, which customers integrate into their systems, through to complete systems and end products. The division's areas of competence are energy systems, optical sensor systems, stabilization systems, aviation systems as well as radomes & composites. Top-quality customer service ensures that the Jenoptik products and customer systems are supported over their useful lives, which generally extend over many years.

The mechatronic products include diesel-electric gensets, electrical machines such as alternators, electric motors or converters, power electronics, heating systems and control units as well as lift systems and rescue hoists. They are used in drive, stabilization and energy systems for military and civil vehicles, rail and aircraft equipment. The sensor systems include infrared camera systems and laser rangefinders which are primarily used in automation technology, as well as security technology and military reconnaissance.







Company information / Profile:

