IBB Consulting Promotes Justin Forer to Partner

Broadband, Media and Wireless-focused Advisor Has Led End-to-end Strategy and Integration of Some of the Largest and Most Complex Industry M&A Deals

(firmenpresse) - PHILADELPHIA, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- IBB Consulting, a premiere consulting firm serving top cable operators, and mobile, media and content companies, elected Justin Forer to partner earlier this year. Based in Miami, Justin was most recently a principal with the firm, spearheading key client M&A and integration initiatives, guiding technology and process optimization efforts, and leading the development, launch, and rollout of transformative new digital products and services. His work delivered measurable impact across customer and employee experiences, operations improvements for a range of corporate functional areas, and the opening of new revenue streams.

"Our industry has seen considerable consolidation and digital transformation activity over the past ten years and Justin's diligent work has contributed immensely to continued successful outcomes," said Dr. Imran Shah, managing partner, IBB Consulting. "An integral member of the IBB family for more than a decade, Justin exemplifies the firm's core values and has proven himself a distinguished thought leader, team mentor and asset to our clients."

Forer has most recently led integration planning and execution efforts for one of the cable and broadband industry's largest ever acquisitions. This included coordination of efforts across operating units to ensure business continuity. He also guided deployment of customized tools to enable pre and post-merger organization planning, headcount and cost center mapping, and process and policy alignment across multiple companies.

"As convergence evolves and the lines between broadband, media, and wireless continue to blur, IBB is uniquely positioned to help our clients investigate, pursue, and execute critical internal and external growth opportunities," said Forer. "IBB's cross-functional experience and deep subject matter expertise can help our clients drive the necessary transformative change across business units to design, develop, and deliver successful digital experiences for both their customers and employees."

Prior to joining IBB, Forer was a consultant at top global firms, and held multiple product development and editorial positions with NBC media properties. He holds an MBA in Business Strategy and a BSBA in Marketing and Management from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis.

Interactive Broadband Consulting Group, LLC (IBB) is a premier consulting firm serving top cable operators, and mobile, media and content companies. Founded in 2001, IBB's team of senior industry experts leverages its extensive business planning, strategy and execution experience to help clients pioneer new products and services, develop innovative business models, and successfully execute business operations. IBB has worked with leading companies to conceive and grow some of the most significant strategic, marketing and operational and technology initiatives in the industry. The firm has US offices in Philadelphia and Princeton and offices abroad in Amsterdam, Beijing and Sydney.

