Aryaka to Present on Global Application Performance at the SD-WAN Summit in Paris

CTO and Founder of Aryaka, Ashwath Nagaraj to Host Session on Application Performance and How a Global SD-WAN Solution Can Provide Immediate Results

(firmenpresse) - MILPITAS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- , the leading global SD-WAN provider, announced today that Ashwath Nagaraj, Founder and CTO, Aryaka Networks, will be speaking at the on September 21, 2016.

Nagaraj's session, , will focus on why smarter and more agile network infrastructures are necessary for delivering fast, consistent and predictable application performance with today's global businesses.

"With increasing globalization and cloud adoption, application performance is at risk," said Nagaraj, a high-tech veteran who has been responsible for building Aryaka's vision and technology since its inception. "Application performance should be a major consideration when enterprises are looking to deploy global SD-WAN, and this is a topic that needs to be addressed."

The session will go in-depth as to why application performance needs to be the central theme around a global organization's network strategy. As enterprise applications move from the data center to the cloud, optimizing performance becomes a critical component that CIOs and IT leaders need to address. Substandard application performance can be detrimental to employee productivity and customer satisfaction, adversely impacting an organization's business and reputation.

Aryaka is also a Silver sponsor of the conference. The company's representatives will be available at in the Exhibition area from September 20-22, 2016. To learn more or attend the session at SD-WAN Summit in Paris, visit the for more information.

Aryaka's global SD-WAN solution provides optimized, software-defined network connectivity and application acceleration to globally distributed enterprises. Aryaka's services have over 10 million users across more than 4,000 sites. Leading brands such as Skullcandy, Air China, Freescale Semiconductor, and ThoughtWorks, as well as partners such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, Intelisys, and SK Broadband, have all chosen Aryaka for their enterprise-grade networking needs.

