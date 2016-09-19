IBB Consulting Promotes Mark Peters to Partner

Seasoned Media Executive Leads New Digital Business and Product Initiatives From Definition to Implementation

(firmenpresse) - PHILADELPHIA, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- IBB Consulting, a premier consulting firm serving top cable operators, and mobile, media and content companies, has elected Mark Peters to partner. Based in New York City, Mark was most recently a principal with the firm, advising senior management at top publishers and service providers. This ongoing work includes a focus on digital product strategy, operations and business development, solution architectures and advertising technologies.

"Mark is always on the cutting edge of solution deployments," said Dr. Imran Shah, managing partner, IBB Consulting. "His work at IBB has been defined by long-standing client relationships, smart new business development strategies and broad experience deploying new technologies in the ever-changing world of digital media. Mark is one of the best examples of an IBB team member, bringing content depth, versatility across the lifecycle and leadership skills that make him a great mentor that is always ready to help."

An expert on video contribution and distribution, Peters has helped strategize, design, test and deploy digital and broadcast video networks, and backend platforms for global publishers, service providers and luxury brands. Recently, his work has focused on the next generation of digital video products that push boundaries and move vendors from early adoption to mainstream support. Peters has a proven track record of working with clients to deploy hardened, scalable solutions that become mainstream business revenue streams.

"The last few years have seen a gradual but inevitable change in how consumers enjoy and interact with video," said Peters. "HTTP-based distribution methods are converging, yet significant fragmentation across devices is demanding innovation and custom technology. I look forward to continued work on these exciting and innovative initiatives with IBB's clients, which let me share my passion for helping key stakeholders transform to pursue new opportunities."

Peters is a seasoned media executive with achievements that include architecting an all-IP broadcast video carriage network for a major global service provider, leading the development and implementation of the playout and publishing components of a large-scale global video service, designing custom programming solutions for digital video publishers, designing advertising solutions for digital and broadcast linear television networks, and managing the launch of new web-based products for a major Hollywood studio.

Prior to joining IBB, Peters was a consultant at a top global firm, focusing on video architect and network solutions, leading development of consumer and commercial services initiatives for tier-one service providers throughout the United States and Europe. Peters earned an M.Eng from The University of Manchester in the United Kingdom.

For more information about IBB Consulting, visit .

Interactive Broadband Consulting Group, LLC (IBB) is a premier consulting firm serving top cable operators, and mobile, media and content companies. Founded in 2001, IBB's team of senior industry experts leverages its extensive business planning, strategy and execution experience to help clients pioneer new products and services, develop innovative business models, and successfully execute business operations. IBB has worked with leading companies to conceive and grow some of the most significant strategic, marketing and operational and technology initiatives in the industry. The firm has US offices in Philadelphia and Princeton and offices abroad in Amsterdam, Beijing and Sydney. More information about IBB is available at .

Image Available:

Brian Baumley



BLB Communications for IBB Consulting

+1 (609) 759-0252





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3057152



PressRelease by

IBB Consulting

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/19/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 495508

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: IBB Consulting

Stadt: PHILADELPHIA, PA





Number of hits: 11



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease