SafeBreach Named SINET 16 Innovator Award Winner for Continuous Security Validation Platform

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- , a leading innovator of continuous security validation, was named a SINET 16 Innovator Award Winner for 2016. The SINET 16, awarded annually by the , recognizes the most innovative technologies and compelling emerging companies from among hundreds of nominees around the world. SafeBreach was recognized for its one-of-a-kind virtual hacker platform.

As a member of the SINET 16, SafeBreach will present its continuous security validation platform at the at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, November 2-3. The SINET Showcase attracts senior information security personnel and members of the public and private sector buyers, builders, investors and researchers to learn how technical innovations are addressing the most pressing needs in information security.

"Being identified as a SINET 16 Innovator adds to what has been an incredible year for SafeBreach. From our recent investment round to our momentum in the market, and now these accolades from one of the most respected cybersecurity associations, is incredibly gratifying," said Guy Bejerano, CEO and co-founder at SafeBreach. "Now we have the opportunity to showcase our product and vision in Washington, DC. We are eager to demonstrate how we're helping to turn the tables for security by using pages from hackers' very own playbook to simulate, anticipate and blunt attacks before they occur."

The competition requires that revenues be under $15 million and this year's applicant pool of early stage and emerging technology companies was the most competitive since SINET began the initiative eight years ago. Entries were evaluated in a two-stage process by the SINET Showcase Steering Committee of 100 cybersecurity professionals, including chief security information officers from leading organizations worldwide, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, distinguished venture capital firms specializing in security, security entrepreneurs and security experts from academia.

The SafeBreach centralized management system incorporates the complete Hackers' Playbook of breach methodologies, and manages a distributed network of breach simulators from a centralized location. SafeBreach simulators perform the role of the attacker, simulating malicious traffic across the entire cyber kill chain to validate security controls. For example, to simulate breach methods for a Payment Card Industry (PCI) credit card exfiltration use case, breach methods are executed between simulators placed in the PCI segments and other segments, including the cloud and Internet.

SafeBreach is a pioneer in the emerging category of continuous security validation. The company's groundbreaking platform provides a "hacker's view" of an enterprise's security posture to proactively predict attacks, validate security controls and improve SOC analyst response. SafeBreach automatically executes breach methods with an extensive and growing of research and real-world investigative data. The company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Deutsche Telekom Capital, Hewlett Packard Pathfinder and investor Shlomo Kramer. For more information, visit or follow on Twitter (at)SafeBreach.

is a "super connector." We provide a series of platforms for the business of Cybersecurity to take place within the global ecosystem of the entrepreneur including venture capital, investment banking, system integration, academia, science, legal, policy, and industry as well as Government intelligence, military and civilian departments and agencies. Our programs consistently attract the highest level of international industry and government executives. SINET is well known for its coveted and unparalleled networking opportunities. SINET programs are supported by Department of Homeland Security, Science and Technology Directorate.

