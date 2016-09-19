Solera Health to Hold September 21st Congressional Briefing "Diabetes Prevention Program: Scaling a New Preventive Benefit Across America"

Solera Health, an integrator of chronic disease prevention and management solutions, connects patients, payers, and physicians with a new class of non-clinical healthcare providers. Solera's approach offers the healthcare industry a new, nationally scalable model for community-based preventive services, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), through a high-access, low cost network of providers.

Early this year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced the creation of a new Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program (MDPP) benefit to begin on January 1, 2018. In response to this announcement, Solera Health will hold a congressional briefing entitled, Diabetes Prevention Program: Scaling a New Preventive Benefit Across America. The meeting, which will include introductory comments from Co-Chair of the Congressional Diabetes Caucus Representative Tom Reed (R-NY), will be led by Solera's CEO and Founder, Brenda Schmidt, an industry leading expert on DPP, who will breakdown the role of DPP providers and integrators and how they can scale the new benefit on a national level.

Schmidt will discuss Solera's role as a DPP integrator and moderate a panel discussion that will focus on how the DPP can curb the rapidly growing health epidemic of prediabetes and chronic disease and improve health outcomes. Schmidt will also present Solera's national scalable model for chronic disease prevention that leverages local resources and digital technologies that improve community health across America.

Guest Speakers:

Jared Saul, Chief Technology Officer, HealthSlate Prevention

Jerry Wayne, Executive Director, Valley Jewish Community Center

Helen White, Diabetes Prevention Participant

DPP Facts:

The CDC oversees the National DPP- an evidence-based, affordable, and high-quality lifestyle change program proven to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Currently, there are over 1,000 community organizations as well as digital and national DPP providers recognized by the CDC.

A growing number of commercial insurers and Medicare Advantage plans are covering the DPP as a covered preventive benefit.

Other facts you may choose to include:

Nearly 26 million Americans have diabetes. Another 79 million have prediabetes, which puts them at risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The public health burden of diabetes costs approximately $245 billion annually, an increase of more than 40 percent in just the last five years.

In 2009, the Urban Institute estimated that if the community-based diabetes prevention program was scaled nationally it could save more than $190 billion over ten years.

For parties interested in attending the congressional briefing, please kindly register

Solera is a chronic disease prevention and management integrator that connects patients, payers, and physicians with a new class of non-clinical healthcare providers, simply and securely. Solera helps consolidate highly fragmented programs and services into one integrated network, allowing health plans and medical providers to increase consumer participation while lowering associated costs. Solera proactively identifies the "best fit" program provider based on each individual's unique needs and preferences, which has proven to have a significant impact on improved patient outcomes at a fraction of the cost of traditional medical care. For more information, please visit: .

