Fortune 500 Global AgTech Leader Standardizes on Heliospectra Technology

Approaching 1,000 LED Lighting System Deployment After Heliospectra Receives Fourth Order

(firmenpresse) - GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN and SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY) (FIRSTNORTH: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for controlled environments horticulture, is proud to announce its fourth order from a Fortune 500 global agricultural technology company. This order, valued at $220,000 (1.9M SEK), adds to a previous two orders from this client in 2015 and another in June 2016, bringing the total light count deployed to approximately 1,000 Heliospectra high-efficiency E60 LED grow lights.

Mr. Staffan Hillberg, CEO of Heliospectra, commented, "Our customer is raising the bar in the AgTech industry by accelerating the transition of their greenhouse lights from wasteful conventional light fixtures to high-performance, environmentally responsible Heliospectra LED lighting systems."

In the USA, the AgTech industry consumes an estimated 180 Gigawatt hours of power annually to light crops in greenhouses, growth chambers and other controlled environments. The Heliospectra solution reduces light-related energy consumption by 40 percent while it boosts production of high-light requirement crops. Still greater savings are achieved by avoiding the maintenance issues inherent to other lighting products that require annual bulb changes and suffer from 8-20 percent failure rates.

"Heliospectra is recognized around the world for delivering real value with high-performance systems that rapidly improve the bottom line," said Caroline Nordahl Wells, general manager, Americas for Heliospectra. "We're proud to be selected by leading North American growers and scientists who count on us to help them meet their crop yield and quality goals every day."

About Heliospectra AB

Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY, FIRSTNORTH: HELIO) () specializes in intelligent lighting technology for plant research and greenhouse cultivation. The Company's lighting system provides an effective and durable technology for cultivating greenhouse and indoor plants by combining several different groups of versatile light emitting diodes (LEDs) with optics, remote sensing techniques, and a robust heat dissipation solution. This proprietary setup gives growers the ability to control the intensity and wavelengths of the light emitted, creating a spectrum specifically adjusted to different plant species and growth stages to better facilitate photosynthesis. The complete, highly-engineered lamp produces crops that look better, taste better, and have a longer shelf-life than those grown under HID lamps. The technology not only reduces energy consumption by up to 50%, but also helps stimulate growth characteristics and improve plant quality. Other benefits include reduced light pollution, lower mercury use due to the avoidance of traditional HID/HPS bulbs, and less HVAC investment and monthly expense requirements.

Heliospectra products are based on in-depth knowledge in plant physiology and photosynthesis along with a unique way to utilize modern LED technology. After six years of development in Sweden, the company has now begun to expand into the international market. The company has raised more than $ 21 million in capital and has received more than $2.6 million through academic scholarships and grants. It has also received numerous awards for its forward thinking technology. Principal owners: Weland Steel , Swedish Industrial Fund , Midroc , Avanza Pension .

