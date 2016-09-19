Wesgroup Properties Unveils Retail Tenants Joining River District's Urban Hub in South Vancouver

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- announced today the names of several prominent retail tenants joining Vancouver's largest mixed use master-planned community, . Located on the banks of the Fraser River at Boundary Road and Marine Drive in South Vancouver, River District Vancouver blends 7.2 million square feet of residential space with 230,000 square feet of retail space and 140,000 square feet of office space, signifying a shift towards a thriving urban community in this previously industrial area.

To date 500 residents have moved in to River District Vancouver, with a further 1,100 homes projected for completion by Summer 2018. Following this exciting residential growth, Wesgroup Properties is proud to announce the next layer of community development in the area, welcoming the following retail offerings to meet the area's growing interest and demand: Save-On-Foods, TD Bank, Westminster Savings and Starbucks.

"A home is centred around the kitchen because that's where life happens; similarly River District Vancouver was designed to centre around things like restaurants, banks and coffee shops because those are the foundations of community life," says David Wesik, VP of Operations and Corporate Development at Wesgroup. "Welcoming these retailers to River District Vancouver is an exciting step towards creating a complete community and establishing the overall residential and economic impact that River District Vancouver will have on the South Vancouver landscape."

"We're very excited about building a brand new 38,100 sq.ft. Save-On-Foods in River District, Vancouver's newest community," said Darrell Jones, President, Save-On-Foods. "River District Vancouver will be home to a fantastic array of retail shops and restaurants, maximizing convenience for residents and neighbours, and we are looking forward to being part of it. As a local company with strong Western Canadian roots, it's a privilege to contribute to the ongoing retail and commercial development of Metro Vancouver."

With the involvement of these leading retail tenants, River District Vancouver will become an amenity-rich community for its residents starting Spring 2017.

About Wesgroup Properties

Wesgroup Properties is a Vancouver-based real estate development company with a proven history of innovation and award winning design. Recognized for a noble social conscience, entrepreneurial spirit and long-sightedness, Wesgroup Properties works hard to create valuable opportunities for all employees, customers and neighbours. To learn more about Wesgroup Properties visit .

Contacts:



Media Contact

Laura Mitchell

Talk Shop Media



604.738.2220





More information:

http://www.wesgroup.ca/



PressRelease by

Wesgroup Properties

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/19/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 495517

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Wesgroup Properties

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 3



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease