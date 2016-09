Singing Machine Company to Present at the MicroCap Leadership Summit

(firmenpresse) - FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- (OTCQX: SMDM), the world-wide leading consumer karaoke products company, today announced it has been selected to present at the inaugural MicroCap Leadership Summit, hosted by MicroCapClub, on Friday, September 23, 2016, at the Westin Chicago Northwest Hotel in Itasca, Illinois.

The Singing Machine presentation will be made by Company CEO, Gary Atkinson. The MicroCap Leadership Summit utilizes a small group format whereby the company will present to approximately 50-60 retail and institutional microcap investors throughout the day. After the presentation, the Company's investor presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" page of the Singing Machine website, located at .

For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit

Based in the US, Singing Machine® is the North American leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products world-wide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 12,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and also internationally. See for more details.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, but are not limited to statements about our financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016. You should review our risk factors in our SEC filings which are incorporated herein by reference. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Brendan Hopkins



(407) 645-5295

