Groundbreaking U.S.-Africa Policy Forum, Co-Chaired by His Excellency Hage Geingob, the President of Namibia, and the Dynamic Ambassador Andrew J. Young, and CBIS CEO, Mr. Raymond. C. Dabney, as a Principal Participant

(firmenpresse) - WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabis-based medicines, announces that its President, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, was a principal participant in the groundbreaking African Healthcare Infrastructure Roundtable and a U.S.-Africa Policy Forum. This Forum was Co-Chaired by His Excellency Hage Geingob, the President of Namibia, and Ambassador Andrew J. Young. Key participants in this forum included Ambassador Reuben E. Brigety, Dean of the Elliott School of International Affairs, and former U.S. Representative to the African Union; and Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs at the U.S. State Department.

Over more than 25 years, CFA became established as a leading organization in the United States committed to educating and mobilizing the U.S. public and interested persons throughout the African Diaspora on policies that directly impact Africa. Mr. Dabney served as a Co-Chair of this year's CFA Series, along with Ambassador Andrew J. Young, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations; Ambassador Jendayi Frazer, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs; the Honorable Ronald V. Dellums, former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives; Congresswoman Karen Bass; Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole, Director of the National Museum of African Art; and Mr. Mohammed Kachallah, Acting Director General of the Nigeria-based Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa. Mr. Dabney also serves as a Member of CFA's Board of Directors and African Healthcare Infrastructure Committee.

These events were part of the Constituency for Africa's annual Ronald H. Brown African Affairs Series from September 12-17th in Washington, DC. For the U.S.-Africa Policy Forum, held at the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University, Mr. Dabney was a principal participant in a robust discussion on African healthcare issues, and contributed to the development of specific policy recommendations that will be presented to the next U.S. administration. The recommendations developed -- for the next U.S. administration -- for strengthening Africa's healthcare infrastructure included the creation of a Centers for Disease Control in Africa; treating healthcare infrastructure in Africa as a national security issue; tapping more into the skill-set, knowledge, expertise and experience of the African Diaspora; strengthening African regional and sub-regional institutions; and developing robust surveillance systems for non-communicable diseases, that are increasingly becoming the new African epidemics.

"The full set of recommendations will be released by CFA in its final report in the next few weeks. I fully support the outcome of CFA's U.S.-Africa Policy Forum, and see the recommendations as a useful guideline for the next administration. Furthermore, by aligning our business strategy with these recommendations, we can be sure that our drug development initiative in Africa will positively contribute to the strengthening of Africa's healthcare infrastructure, as well as to economic development, job creation, and technology transfer," said President, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder, CBIS, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney.

As well, Mr. Dabney delivered remarks at CFA's Roundtable on Strengthening Healthcare Infrastructure in Africa at the African Union (AU) in Georgetown, and was one of a select number of principal participants in CFA's U.S.-Africa Policy Forum. At the Healthcare Roundtable, Mr. Dabney spoke about Cannabis Science's drug development initiative in Africa, and met with key stakeholders in government, private sector, and academia.

"By actively participating as a principal in the Healthcare Roundtables, we bring our entrepreneurial vision for commercial activities in Africa, in partnership with Africans. These engagements will continue to cultivate existing and new relationships with experts who can add value to Cannabis Science's business through their knowledge in the areas of research and development, clinical studies, market access, and legal and regulatory matters," concludes CBIS CEO, Mr. Dabney.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc., takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company are detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

