Alphamin DRC Managing Director Detained for Questioning

(firmenpresse) - GOMA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: AFM) ("Alphamin" or the "Company") reports that Richard Robinson, the Managing Director of its Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC") subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining ("ABM") was detained on Friday 16 September, and requested to accompany a special mining sector fraud investigation task team to Kinshasa, DRC to respond to questioning in relation to the export of mineral samples as part of the development of the Company's Bisie tin project located in the DRC. Mr. Robinson was subsequently released to the custody of the U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa and no charges have been laid.

Boris Kamstra, CEO of Alphamin stated: "It appears that there is a misunderstanding over DRC government sanctioned export of mineral samples required for the mine design and processing plant design and we expect this misunderstanding to be resolved quickly. All mineral samples that were exported by ABM were exported solely for the purpose of conducting assay testing and no sales of the exported samples occurred. Alphamin operates strictly within the laws of the DRC and will continue to do so."

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of Alphamin Resources Corp. by

Boris Kamstra, Chief Executive Officer

Contacts:
Boris Kamstra
Chief Executive Officer
+230 269 4166
Grand Baie, Mauritius



More information:
http://alphaminresources.com/



