Discover a World of Ticket and Label Transport Printing Opportunities with BIXOLON at InnoTrans 2016

(firmenpresse) - InnoTrans (20-23 September 2016, Berlin, Germany) – BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile Printers will be joining Bluebird (Hall 2.1 /408) on the stand to showcase a dynamic selection of label and ticket printing solutions at InnoTrans 2016.



Highlighting the latest in mobile printing technology, BIXOLON will be demonstrating its range of sleek and lightweight 2”, 3” and 4” mobile ticket issuing and barcode labelling solutions working alongside Bluebird’s handheld computing hardware. These next generation receipt, ticket and label printers with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB and Serial connectivity options support consistent, high quality printing from Android™, iOS™ and Windows™ smart devices.



For visitors looking for a desktop printing solution, BIXOLON will also be showcasing the SLP-DL410, high quality, specialized 4” (116mm) Direct Thermal ticket and label printer. A compact and economical printer, designed for a wide range of media types such as fan-fold or large labelling, the SLP-DL410 will be demonstrating a high volume ticket application printing. Alongside the robust SLP-TX420, 4” Thermal Transfer or Direct Thermal Wi-Fi desktop label printer producing high quality barcode labelling on demand.



“Partnering with Bluebird at InnoTrans, strengthens BIXOLON’s standing within the transport technology sector,” explains Charlie Kim, Managing Director of BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “Showcasing cutting edge ticket and label printing technology alongside Bluebird’s dynamic handheld computing hardware, BIXOLON is demonstrating its ongoing commitment to provide consistent, high quality solutions for the transport market.”







