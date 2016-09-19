       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Retail & Trading


Discover a World of Ticket and Label Transport Printing Opportunities with BIXOLON at InnoTrans 2016

ID: 495537
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - InnoTrans (20-23 September 2016, Berlin, Germany)  BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile Printers will be joining Bluebird (Hall 2.1 /408) on the stand to showcase a dynamic selection of label and ticket printing solutions at InnoTrans 2016.

Highlighting the latest in mobile printing technology, BIXOLON will be demonstrating its range of sleek and lightweight 2, 3 and 4 mobile ticket issuing and barcode labelling solutions working alongside Bluebirds handheld computing hardware. These next generation receipt, ticket and label printers with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB and Serial connectivity options support consistent, high quality printing from Android, iOS and Windows smart devices.

For visitors looking for a desktop printing solution, BIXOLON will also be showcasing the SLP-DL410, high quality, specialized 4 (116mm) Direct Thermal ticket and label printer. A compact and economical printer, designed for a wide range of media types such as fan-fold or large labelling, the SLP-DL410 will be demonstrating a high volume ticket application printing. Alongside the robust SLP-TX420, 4 Thermal Transfer or Direct Thermal Wi-Fi desktop label printer producing high quality barcode labelling on demand.

Partnering with Bluebird at InnoTrans, strengthens BIXOLONs standing within the transport technology sector, explains Charlie Kim, Managing Director of BIXOLON Europe GmbH. Showcasing cutting edge ticket and label printing technology alongside Bluebirds dynamic handheld computing hardware, BIXOLON is demonstrating its ongoing commitment to provide consistent, high quality solutions for the transport market.



More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/Ticket-and-Label-Transport-Printing-Opportunities-with-BIXOLON-at-InnoTrans



Keywords (optional):

bixolon, receipt, label, printing, innotrans,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

PressContact / Agency:

For more information contact:
Annette Carr
European Marketing Manager
Bixolon Europe GmbH
Marketing(at)bixolon.eu
Tel: +49-211-68-78-54-0
www.BixolonEU.com



published by: RealWire
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/19/2016 - 16:11
Language: English
News-ID 495537
Character count: 1717
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 68

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Retail & Trading




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.528
Registriert Heute: 17
Registriert Gestern: 8
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 182


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z