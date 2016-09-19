Discover a World of Ticket and Label Transport Printing Opportunities with BIXOLON at InnoTrans 2016

(firmenpresse) - InnoTrans (20-23 September 2016, Berlin, Germany)  BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile Printers will be joining Bluebird (Hall 2.1 /408) on the stand to showcase a dynamic selection of label and ticket printing solutions at InnoTrans 2016.



Highlighting the latest in mobile printing technology, BIXOLON will be demonstrating its range of sleek and lightweight 2, 3 and 4 mobile ticket issuing and barcode labelling solutions working alongside Bluebirds handheld computing hardware. These next generation receipt, ticket and label printers with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB and Serial connectivity options support consistent, high quality printing from Android, iOS and Windows smart devices.



For visitors looking for a desktop printing solution, BIXOLON will also be showcasing the SLP-DL410, high quality, specialized 4 (116mm) Direct Thermal ticket and label printer. A compact and economical printer, designed for a wide range of media types such as fan-fold or large labelling, the SLP-DL410 will be demonstrating a high volume ticket application printing. Alongside the robust SLP-TX420, 4 Thermal Transfer or Direct Thermal Wi-Fi desktop label printer producing high quality barcode labelling on demand.



Partnering with Bluebird at InnoTrans, strengthens BIXOLONs standing within the transport technology sector, explains Charlie Kim, Managing Director of BIXOLON Europe GmbH. Showcasing cutting edge ticket and label printing technology alongside Bluebirds dynamic handheld computing hardware, BIXOLON is demonstrating its ongoing commitment to provide consistent, high quality solutions for the transport market.







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Ticket-and-Label-Transport-Printing-Opportunities-with-BIXOLON-at-InnoTrans



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:PressContact / Agency:

For more information contact:

Annette Carr

European Marketing Manager

Bixolon Europe GmbH

Marketing(at)bixolon.eu

Tel: +49-211-68-78-54-0

www.BixolonEU.com

Date: 09/19/2016 - 16:11

Language: English

News-ID 495537

Character count: 1717

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease